The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Golden Globes
At long last, it's finally everyone's favorite time of the year: awards season! And true to tradition, the Golden Globes ushers in the festivities with a bang, with Hollywood's elite coming together not only to take home trophies and deliver heartfelt speeches but also to strut on the red carpet wearing fashion's finest. This year, at the 2024 Golden Globes, our favorite celebrities certainly did not disappoint, with many bringing their fashion A-game. From Gillian Anderson rocking a vagina dress (yes, really) to Margot Robbie channeling Barbie (as she should), a lot of stars made our jaws drop.
On the flip side, there are also some who had us raising our brows. It was pretty clear that not everyone's stylist had their client's best interest at heart, with some celebrities showing up to the event bedecked in outfits that warranted a double take, and not in a good way. Without further ado, here are the 2024 Golden Globes' worst-dressed stars in our book.
Selena Gomez's lopsided hemline
Number 1 on the list is Selena Gomez, who donned a Giorgio Armani Privé dress with an asymmetrical hemline, a black waistband, and some cutouts around the chest topped with black embroidered flowers. There's too much going on that we don't know what we're supposed to be looking at. While each element might shine solo, together, they clashed and formed a confusing mess. This outfit sadly cements Gomez's reputation for questionable Golden Globes choices (see also her 2023 Golden Globes 'fit), proving that sometimes, more is just, err, more. At least Gomez herself appeared to love her ensemble. "I love the asymmetrical hemline. Having a cutout in the dress really felt edgy and fun," she told People. We guess beauty is truly in the eye of the wearer?
Jonathan Bailey's white-out
If Selena Gomez's outfit had us yearning for less, Jonathan Bailey is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. The "Fellow Travelers" actor arrived on the red carpet sporting a pristine white three-piece Givenchy suit, notably unadorned with any accessories to give it more pizzazz. Kudos to his stylist for the impeccable tailoring, but the outfit was a snooze fest. It could have been a major fashion statement if there was something else there that packed a punch. Maybe he's really going for vanilla? Who knows?
Emily Blunt's tale of two halves
Emily Blunt is one of those fashion icons who rarely misses on red carpets, but to put it, uhm, bluntly, she sorely missed the mark at the 2024 Golden Globes this year. The "Oppenheimer" actor was decked out in an Alexander McQueen dress that featured a figure-hugging bodice with specks of golden detailing to match the occasion, only to be finished by a ruffled sheer hem that honestly ruined the look — objectively speaking. It was a tale of two halves: The top exuded elegance, while the bottom ventured into tacky territory. At least, she brought a nice accessory: John Krasinski.
Dua Lipa or Spooky Barbie
Is she giving Barbie, or is she giving spooky? Another fashion darling that disappointed us this year is none other than Dua Lipa, who pulled up to the event wearing a Schiaparelli number. But, what's head-scratching about her ensemble is the chaos of random elements: The top half featured a bustier corset with golden skeletal accents, but it took an unexpected turn with a flared skirt, mimicking a mermaid's tail but missing the mark on cohesiveness. But hey, at least Dua Lipa achieved what she was going after, telling "Access Hollywood," "I'm still cosplaying mermaid Barbie." We give it an A for effort, but a D for execution, Dua.
Jennifer Lawrence left us yawning
Sorry, folks, but the mother is just not mother-ing today. Jennifer Lawrence's outfit left a lot to be desired, with the "No Hard Feelings" actor bedecked in an all-black, velvet Dior gown with a tiny trail and a plunging neckline. She topped it off with silver jewelry and a matching clutch bag, but no hard feelings J. Law, but you played it too safe. Was this really it? While we're big fans of minimalism, this overall look was minimalism with a yawn. Next!
Rosamund Pike was ready for a wake
A murder on the dance floor or a murder on the fashion floor? Rosamund Pike attempted to make a statement by gracing the event wearing a Dior ensemble that made her look like she was in mourning rather than strutting. The "Saltburn" star wore a black tea-length dress accentuated with laced netting along the neckline and sleeves and topped it off with a matching veiled headpiece, which was more funereal than fashionable. She could have gone without it, honestly, but to be fair to the star, she had a good reason. "To keep it a bit British," she told E! News. "It's wonderful, isn't it?" Well, okay, sure.
Justin Hartley's camel calamity
The day Hollywood men discover how to pull off a colored suit is the day we will know peace, but alas, today is not the day. Justin Hartley, who was hilariously mistaken for Glen Powell at the 2024 Golden Globes, sported a camel-colored Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin leather shoes, and a Rolex timepiece. Standing out in a sea of black suits isn't hard, but doing it well? Apparently, that's another story. The suit could use a little more tailoring. Hartley was certainly no match for his wife, Sofia Pernas, who stunned on the red carpet wearing a bejeweled Pamella Roland dress.
Billie Eilish's corporate chic
Oh Billie, what was that outfit made for? Not a red carpet event, that's for sure. While the "Happier than Ever" singer is often touted for her unconventional sartorial choices, we're having a tough time getting behind this look. She pieced together an outfit that couldn't decide if it was channeling schoolgirl vibes or gearing up for a nine-to-five at the office. It was composed of a Willy Chavarria skirt, an oversized blazer, and Mary Janes. We've got to give it to her, though, as she revealed that half the look was from her closet. "I like that it looks like shorts but it's a skirt," she told "Entertainment Tonight" of her skirt. "I saw this little collar and I like that its round and [the ribbon] is from a gift I got for my birthday and I just tied it around my neck. I got these [shoes] at a thrift store last year." We give it a half a slay for sustainability.
Timothée Chalamet needed to button up
Ah, yes, everyone's golden boy wasn't exuding golden vibes at the awards show. Timothée Chalamet disappointingly donned a Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane ensemble, which unfortunately included a button-down shirt that screamed casual. Luckily, it was salvaged by a sequined blazer with polka dot accents, sleek cigarette pants, and a crystal necklace, but they weren't enough to elevate the look. But let's be honest, perhaps his main agenda for the night was less about making a fashion statement and more about exchanging smooches with Kylie Jenner, which, fair.
Natasha Tooth Fairy Lyonne
We love a structured gown as much as the next person, but Natasha Lyonne's just wasn't giving. Her Schiaparelli SS23 piece proved to be more of a dental disaster than a red carpet stunner. The dress, which resembled an upside-down molar that looked like it belonged to the Tooth Fairy's collection rather than a Hollywood star's wardrobe, engulfed her frame rather than enhancing it. It's a classic case of the dress wearing the star, not the other way around. Better luck next time.