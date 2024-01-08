The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Golden Globes

At long last, it's finally everyone's favorite time of the year: awards season! And true to tradition, the Golden Globes ushers in the festivities with a bang, with Hollywood's elite coming together not only to take home trophies and deliver heartfelt speeches but also to strut on the red carpet wearing fashion's finest. This year, at the 2024 Golden Globes, our favorite celebrities certainly did not disappoint, with many bringing their fashion A-game. From Gillian Anderson rocking a vagina dress (yes, really) to Margot Robbie channeling Barbie (as she should), a lot of stars made our jaws drop.

On the flip side, there are also some who had us raising our brows. It was pretty clear that not everyone's stylist had their client's best interest at heart, with some celebrities showing up to the event bedecked in outfits that warranted a double take, and not in a good way. Without further ado, here are the 2024 Golden Globes' worst-dressed stars in our book.