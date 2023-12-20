Red Flags In Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner's Relationship

They're hailed as the century's most unexpected pair. The golden girl of the reality TV world, Kylie Jenner, and the golden boy of films, Timothée Chalamet, have reportedly fallen for each other. It's the kind of coupling that makes you do a double-take because, well, who would have thought? No one, that's who. News of their romance set the internet ablaze, with skeptics viewing it as a genius PR tactic conjured by the mind of famous momager Kris Jenner. But as intriguing as it would be to see their supposed love story progress further, there are a couple of signs suggesting their romance may be nothing but a short-lived tryst.

The rumor mill started churning in April 2023 when celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip about a possible romance between Jenner and Chalamet. Apparently, the two had been at it since as early as January that year, and they were planning to do a big reveal at Coachella. Spoiler alert: It didn't happen. However, they were seen months later at a Beyoncé concert, because what better way to make your relationship official than at a Queen Bey gig? Since then, they've been parading their romance at several high-profile events, including playing tonsil hockey at the U.S. Open and attending the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

A source (or perhaps their PR team) told People that Jenner has promoted Chalamet to boyfriend status and that they are "incredibly happy" together. But let's be real — if you look closely, you'll see the red flags in their relationship that suggest a not-so-happy ending.