Red Flags In Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner's Relationship
They're hailed as the century's most unexpected pair. The golden girl of the reality TV world, Kylie Jenner, and the golden boy of films, Timothée Chalamet, have reportedly fallen for each other. It's the kind of coupling that makes you do a double-take because, well, who would have thought? No one, that's who. News of their romance set the internet ablaze, with skeptics viewing it as a genius PR tactic conjured by the mind of famous momager Kris Jenner. But as intriguing as it would be to see their supposed love story progress further, there are a couple of signs suggesting their romance may be nothing but a short-lived tryst.
The rumor mill started churning in April 2023 when celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip about a possible romance between Jenner and Chalamet. Apparently, the two had been at it since as early as January that year, and they were planning to do a big reveal at Coachella. Spoiler alert: It didn't happen. However, they were seen months later at a Beyoncé concert, because what better way to make your relationship official than at a Queen Bey gig? Since then, they've been parading their romance at several high-profile events, including playing tonsil hockey at the U.S. Open and attending the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.
A source (or perhaps their PR team) told People that Jenner has promoted Chalamet to boyfriend status and that they are "incredibly happy" together. But let's be real — if you look closely, you'll see the red flags in their relationship that suggest a not-so-happy ending.
They were already hit with split rumors early on
As we've come to know with celebrity couples, the media has a sinister way of messing with a relationship (cue flashbacks of Bennifer 1.0), especially if it's already treading on thin ice. Seeing how Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are in the early stages of their love story, they're not immune to the havoc a juicy tabloid headline can bring about.
Case in point: In August 2023, just a few months after their dating rumors made rounds online, rumors of a breakup had already hit the couple. Life & Style reported that Timmy Tim broke things off with Jenner, even claiming that some of her friends speculated that he only dated her to boost his "Wonka" clout. "She's telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they're both busy and traveling," a source told the outlet. "But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped."
What's more, Jenner reportedly tried brushing it off, but the supposed "dumping" hit her harder than she was willing to admit. "Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting," the source dished. "Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]." There's no way of verifying if a split even occurred, of course, with TMZ even coming to their defense saying the couple is going strong. But you know what they say — where there's smoke, there's usually fire.
Both have incredibly packed schedules
The number one culprit to the demise of high-profile relationships? Say it with us: hectic schedules and diverging priorities. Fans of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet already know that the two have been booked and busy. Jenner is not only operating a business empire, she's also tending to her two tiny tots, Stormi and Aire. A single mom can only do so much!
She added more to her plate with the launch of her clothing brand Khy, for which she serves as creative director. "I want people to know how completely involved I am in this," she told Vogue. "From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we're working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I've been in every fit meeting... I do the creative for all my shoots. I've worked really hard on it, I've put my love into it."
Don't even let us get started with Chalamet, who we all know is a director's darling. After "Wonka," he's set to embark on a whirlwind of promotions for the sequel of "Dune," and he's also slated to star in "A Complete Unknown," a Bob Dylan biopic directed by James Mangold. Plus, he's rumored to be in talks to star in the film adaptation of "The Wager" with Martin Scorsese at the helm, not to mention a potential role in Denis Villeneuve's "Cleopatra." With the two juggling projects left and right, how else would they find the time to focus on their relationship?
Kylie reportedly won't let Timothée meet her kids
The supposed romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, while exciting, hasn't quite reached the level where the "Call Me By Your Name" star is playing stepdad to Jenner's kids, Stormi and Aire. Despite the buzz surrounding their relationship, Jenner is reportedly treading cautiously when it comes to integrating the actor into her family. She apparently has the same stance when it comes to her ex-beau, Travis Scott, whom she reportedly does not want to introduce new partners to their children very early into the relationship.
"Things are very casual between them — it's just not at the 'meeting the kids' stage — but even if it was, Kylie is very strict about who is allowed around her children," an insider told The U.S. Sun, adding Jenner would only consider introducing someone to her children if she believed the relationship had long-term potential. "She wouldn't want Travis Scott to bring girls around them and the same rule applies to her," they added. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is also reportedly apprehensive about meeting Chalamet's parents. "He said he wants her to meet his parents 'when the time is right' but I think she's nervous."
Their hesitation to fully merge their lives, especially nearly a year into their relationship, seems to suggest that they're both not ready to depart the casual dating stage. If this romance doesn't eventually evolve into a more serious commitment, it might just end up heading to Splitsville. From how things are going, a splashy Page Six breakup story seems more likely than wedding bells.