Travis Scott Reportedly Isn't Excited About Kylie Jenner's Romance With Timothee Chalamet

We still haven't gotten official confirmation from Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet about the nature of their relationship, but there have been enough rumors, headlines, and taco dates that Travis Scott is speaking out. "Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be," a source told ET. They added that "[Kylie and Timothée] are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes."

Scott's reaction doesn't come out of left field, given he and Jenner were together for years and share a family. By now, we're used to hearing KarJenner exes react poorly when their former significant others move on. Remember when Kanye "Ye" West terrorized Pete Davidson on social media after he was linked to Kim Kardashian? Or when Scott Disick put Kourtney Kardashian on blast for her PDA with Travis Barker?

In the wake of those messes, Scott's reaction feels mature. By all accounts, he and Jenner are keeping the focus on their kids and staying drama-free. In August 2022 (when the pair were still together), an insider shared that Scott was a hands-on dad. "He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority [and] ... is always going above and beyond as a dad," they told ET. Even though they're no longer together, it seems like that's still the case.