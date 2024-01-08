Here's What Mama June Looks Like In Real Life Vs Instagram

Most reality stars and D-listers have been accused of occasionally going heavy on the Insta-filter. It's little surprise that everybody's favorite working-class Kim Kardashian — and June Shannon, aka "Mama June" — is one of them.

She's come a long way from when she first graced our screens in TLC's smash hit show, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." The reality TV matriarch is almost recognizable. Mama June has kicked her drug habit, dropped a startling amount of pounds, and undergone a radical makeover. The carefully coiffed long blond locks, designer duds, fluttery eyelashes, and flawless make-up would definitely look out of place at the annual redneck games. And the new look is here to stay. Mama June has vowed she's never returning to being overweight again. To ensure she keeps her promise, the reality star regularly hawks weight loss products on social media.

It hasn't been all supplements, though. In 2005, Mama June underwent gastric sleeve surgery, helping her to go from 460 pounds to a size four. While some weight returned over time, she's not mad at it. "I've kind of stayed at 230, 240 pounds, so that seems like where I'm going to stay, I guess," Mama June told The U.S. Sun. "If I lose more weight, then that's amazing. If I don't and I don't go any higher than where I am, I'm pretty cool with where I'm at right now." So, let's get down to business. Remove the filters and Photoshop; what does Mama June look like in real life vs. Instagram?