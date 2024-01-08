Taylor Swift's Reaction To NFL Joke At 2024 Golden Globes Read Our Mind

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Taylor Swift's romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was all over the media in 2023, and it seems 2024 will be no different. Fans of football and pop music both know that the "Lover" singer is regularly seen on the Jumbotron when she attends Kelce's games. During this year's Golden Globe Awards, Jo Koy took a dig by joking, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." As captured by Variety, Swift gave Koy an icy stare as she took a sip of her champagne.

The moment did not escape the audience's attention. "She's all of us listening to him," one fan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "They say looks can kill and she might try..." another wrote.

Earlier, Koy had received some groans during his opening act and told the audience, "I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at." Post-show, Koy addressed Swift's non-reaction to his quip. "Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all," he told ET. Although Swift didn't react so kindly to Koy's joke about her, the love she showed for other guests of the night was quite telling.