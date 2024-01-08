Taylor Swift's Reaction To NFL Joke At 2024 Golden Globes Read Our Mind
Celebrities attending the Golden Globes can expect to get roasted by the host — especially those who've been big in the headlines leading up to the awards show. Sometimes the jokes land, while others fall flat. This year, Taylor Swift was not amused when the spotlight was on her. Each Golden Globes ceremony has a different host, with some like Ricky Gervais making multiple showings until his last run in 2020. This year, it was announced that stand-up comedian Jo Koy would be leading the January 7 ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton.
"I haven't slept or done anything social since the announcement. I've been binge-watching the whole time, just non-stop watching everything, every category, just watching everything," Koy shared with "CBS Mornings." He added, "This is a really big moment ... I mean this is one thing we grew up watching, just the Globes and all the awards shows." Unfortunately, when it came to the big day, not all of his jokes hit the mark, and it's safe to say that Swift won't be attending any of his shows in the near future.
Taylor Swift's eyes shot daggers at Jo Koy's joke
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Taylor Swift's romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was all over the media in 2023, and it seems 2024 will be no different. Fans of football and pop music both know that the "Lover" singer is regularly seen on the Jumbotron when she attends Kelce's games. During this year's Golden Globe Awards, Jo Koy took a dig by joking, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." As captured by Variety, Swift gave Koy an icy stare as she took a sip of her champagne.
The moment did not escape the audience's attention. "She's all of us listening to him," one fan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "They say looks can kill and she might try..." another wrote.
Earlier, Koy had received some groans during his opening act and told the audience, "I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at." Post-show, Koy addressed Swift's non-reaction to his quip. "Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all," he told ET. Although Swift didn't react so kindly to Koy's joke about her, the love she showed for other guests of the night was quite telling.
Taylor Swift thought Jim Gaffigan was funny
It's obvious that Taylor Swift didn't find Jo Koy amusing, but Jim Gaffigan was able to make her roar with laughter. As reported by Page Six, Gaffigan made a reference to celebrities being linked to Jeffrey Epstein when he joked, "I can't even believe I'm in the entertainment industry. I can't. You know, it's so unlikely. I'm from a small town in Indiana — I'm not a pedophile." Swift was caught throwing her head back and cackling at his punchline.
Swift also enthusiastically cheered on her pal Emma Stone after the "Poor Things" star won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, per The Hollywood Reporter. The two friends met in 2008 and have supported each other's careers throughout the years. It's clear they have a very joking relationship. During a post-show interview, Stone was asked how she felt about the "Wildest Dreams" singer cheering her on as she got up to receive her award (via ET). "What an a**hole, am I right?" the "Cruella" actor cracked, pretending to walk away in disgust. She then came back and stated, "No, I've known her for almost 20 years so I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and um yes, what an a**hole." We're betting this is another joke Swift found funny — better luck next time Koy.