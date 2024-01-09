The Tragic Truth About Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks has a lot to be grateful for. In 2007, she became the youngest "American Idol" winner at just 17, becoming an immediate star. Sparks has since garnered two Grammy nominations and reached multi-platinum status. In her personal life, Sparks has been just as successful. In July 2017, Sparks quietly married Dana Isaiah, news she publicly shared the following November. She also used the occasion to announce she was pregnant. "We're both really excited," she told People.

Sparks and Isaiah welcomed their son DJ in May 2018, starting a family that's still going strong. "I loooove the life we're creating and being married to you. We make wishes on days like today but my heart is always wishing and beating for you," she gushed on Facebook on Isaiah's birthday in May 2023. However, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows on the journey. The fact she had only been dating Isaiah a few months when they tied the knot caught not only the public by surprise but also her loved ones.

Sparks' mom Jodi Jackson was concerned because she barely knew her son-in-law and felt he didn't try hard enough with her family, a dynamic revealed on the 2018 Lifetime special "Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story." "This is my child, who you rushed in, took her away from everything. I don't know you at all. Like, at all," Jackson told Isaiah during an exchange (via Madame Noire). Luckily, things have worked out between them. But Sparks has faced plenty of other challenges along the way.