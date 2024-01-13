Here's How Jeffrey Epstein Really Made His Staggering Fortune
This article includes mentions of sexual assault.
Everybody knows Jeffrey Epstein was filthy rich. His tropical islands and "Lolita Express" private jet were the stuff of legends — and endless conspiracy theories. Still, it's difficult to grasp quite how staggering his fortune was. How staggering? What about $500 million to $1 billion, staggering?
Celebrity Net Worth notes that it's impossible to ascertain the exact amount Epstein had to his name. Like most other things in the convicted pedophile's life, his finances were subject to great secrecy and mystery. But there's no doubt that Epstein knew how to live it up. He enjoyed a no-expenses spared jetsetter lifestyle, hanging with the rich, famous, and elite. Prince Andrew's controversial and scandalous history with Epstein is well documented. The beleaguered royal has been repeatedly forced to explain it, much to his chagrin. Then there's Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's questionable friendships with Epstein. Something they'd also like the world to forget.
The contents of Epstein's NYC townhouse alone were worth more than the average citizen earns in ten lifetimes. And that hardly even scratches the surface. An inventory of Epstein's $578 million estate lists assets of $56.5 million in cash, $127 million in income and equity, $195 million in hedge funds, $18.5 million in planes, boats, and automobiles, two private islands valued at $86 million, and properties worth $148 million. That's without factoring in his jewelry, collectibles, bizarre but über expensive artworks, and inevitable secret offshore bank accounts. So, how did Epstein make his eye-watering fortune?
Manhattan elitist
The exact details of how Jeffrey Epstein managed to amass his staggering fortune are murky. Given his convictions for trafficking, sexual misconduct, and assault, it's fitting that Epstein's career was mired in shadiness. Despite dropping out of college without a degree, Epstein scored a position as a math and physics teacher at the prestigious Ivy League prep school, Dalton. He strutted around in fur coats, opened buttoned shirts and gold chains. Former pupils told the New York Times they remembered Epstein as "an unusual and unsettling figure, willing to violate the norms in his encounters with girls."
Not surprisingly, he was fired from Dalton after just a short time. However, he managed to make the most of his failed teaching attempt. Per Bloomberg, Epstein tutored Alan Greenberg's son during his stint at Dalton. After Epstein was fired, the Bear Sterns CEO hooked him up with a financier gig at the investment bank, securities trading, and brokerage firm, which went bust in the late aughts amid the 2008 global financial sub-prime mortgage crisis. Epstein started as a junior assistant, working his way up to a floor trader before becoming a partner in 1980.
In 1981, Epstein left to set up his own hedge fund, J. Epstein & Co., managing billionaires' fortunes, most notably, Victoria's Secret head honcho Les Wexner. The two enjoyed an exceedingly close friendship, with Wexner selling his swanky Upper East Side brownstone to Epstein under shady circumstances.
Trouble beyond the grave
Jeffrey Epstein hardly kept things squeaky clean as he rose the ranks to form his own company in 1981. Still, things took an even grubbier turn from there. Per The Independent, in 1993, Epstein was accused of scamming investors. However, thanks to his high-powered buddies, he avoided any criminal charges. Also, thanks to his ability to make friends and influence people, Epstein built a portfolio of staggering wealthy clients, granting him a license to print money.
Les Wexner was Epstein's biggest cash cow. Their relationship was shrouded in mystery, but one thing's for sure: Epstein eventually owned Wexner's private jet somehow, in addition to his Manhattan brownstone. Ultimately, it was all for nothing, as Epstein's luck finally ran its course in 2019 when he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and abusing dozens of underage girls. Many of his powerful pals bit their nails anxiously, hoping Epstein wouldn't spill the beans on their transgressions. They gave a collective sigh of relief when he was found dead in 2019 while awaiting trial.
The axe may still drop, though. Per CNN, unsealed docs from an Epstein lawsuit have come to light, naming nearly 200 of the convicted pedophile's high-profile pals. Pizza Express is likely bracing itself for the return of its highest profile diner as the documents include depositions by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has long maintained Prince Andrew, Duke of York, sexually assaulted her, and Johanna Sjoberg, who has also leveled accusations against the disgraced noble.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).