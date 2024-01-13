Here's How Jeffrey Epstein Really Made His Staggering Fortune

This article includes mentions of sexual assault.

Everybody knows Jeffrey Epstein was filthy rich. His tropical islands and "Lolita Express" private jet were the stuff of legends — and endless conspiracy theories. Still, it's difficult to grasp quite how staggering his fortune was. How staggering? What about $500 million to $1 billion, staggering?

Celebrity Net Worth notes that it's impossible to ascertain the exact amount Epstein had to his name. Like most other things in the convicted pedophile's life, his finances were subject to great secrecy and mystery. But there's no doubt that Epstein knew how to live it up. He enjoyed a no-expenses spared jetsetter lifestyle, hanging with the rich, famous, and elite. Prince Andrew's controversial and scandalous history with Epstein is well documented. The beleaguered royal has been repeatedly forced to explain it, much to his chagrin. Then there's Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's questionable friendships with Epstein. Something they'd also like the world to forget.

The contents of Epstein's NYC townhouse alone were worth more than the average citizen earns in ten lifetimes. And that hardly even scratches the surface. An inventory of Epstein's $578 million estate lists assets of $56.5 million in cash, $127 million in income and equity, $195 million in hedge funds, $18.5 million in planes, boats, and automobiles, two private islands valued at $86 million, and properties worth $148 million. That's without factoring in his jewelry, collectibles, bizarre but über expensive artworks, and inevitable secret offshore bank accounts. So, how did Epstein make his eye-watering fortune?