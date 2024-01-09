Amy Schumer Bares All About Her Weight In Topless Selfie
Amy Schumer kicked off 2024 by getting people talking with a super risqué bathroom selfie. According to Page Six, Schumer took to her Instagram stories on January 8 to post a topless selfie to her page. Of course, Schumer didn't quite bare it all, and used one of her arms to obscure her chest from the public's view. Schumer also wore black swimsuit bottoms as she posed in the mirror with her other hand raised into the air. The "Bros" star captioned the photo, "Still got it (40 extra pounds)," presumably to document her recent fluctuation in weight.
Over the years, Schumer has shared her journey with navigating an industry that usually favors smaller waistlines. During a 2016 interview on "The Jonathan Ross Show," Schumer spoke up about being encouraged to lose weight ahead of her film, "Trainwreck." "The only change was that it was explained to me before I did that movie that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen it will hurt people's eyes," said Schumer (via The Cut). Ultimately, Schumer yielded to the unfair criticism but regretted her decision and worked hard to regain the weight, according to HuffPost. Alas, Schumer's had to wade through conversations about her weight for years.
Amy Schumer doesn't think her weight is worth discussing
During an interview with Yahoo Life in 2021, Amy Schumer revealed the interesting reactions she encountered after getting treated for Lyme disease. "For me, I was diagnosed with Lyme earlier this year, and I definitely like lost a couple [pounds]," said Schumer. "And people's reaction of like, 'You're losing weight,' you know, like they're congratulating you. And I'm like, it's really just about my health I don't know if I lose or gain weight."
Schumer also condemned the public's fixation with her weight. "My problem with it is that focus, that emphasis on weight. It's just from the media," Schumer added later in the interview. "It's from what we're watching and it's all outward and it's so negative. And I really reject that."
However, Schumer has never shied away from confronting those who've attacked her because of her appearance. While speaking at the 2014 Gloria Awards, Schumer revealed that negative comments sometimes penetrate her tough exterior. "I can be reduced ... so quickly sometimes, I want to quit," said Schumer (via Vogue). "Not performing, but being a woman altogether. I want to throw my hands in the air, after reading a mean Twitter comment, and say, 'All right! You got it. You figured me out ... All my self-worth is based on what you can see." Schumer continued, however, "But then I think, 'F*** that.'"
Amy Schumer always comes for body shamers
Amy Schumer's recent selfie has stirred up social media, with people responding mainly to her confident display with criticism. As of this writing, Schumer has ignored this latest round of negativity, though her history with social media trolls goes back several years. In 2015, Schumer lashed out at her critics after photos of her wearing a swimsuit sparked similar backlash. "I mean to write 'good morning trolls!' I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met who triggers something in your that makes you feel powerless and alone," posted Schumer to Instagram (via E! News). "This is how I look. I feel happy."
In 2016, Schumer addressed fans who were unhappy with the fact that she was being considered to appear in the "Barbie" movie, according to ABC. However, she didn't agree that the backlash was due to "fat shaming." In an Instagram post, Schumer wrote, "Is it fat-shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so." She continued, "I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion." Schumer also thanked her supporters and encouraged people to come together to enact change.