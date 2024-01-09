Amy Schumer Bares All About Her Weight In Topless Selfie

During an interview with Yahoo Life in 2021, Amy Schumer revealed the interesting reactions she encountered after getting treated for Lyme disease. "For me, I was diagnosed with Lyme earlier this year, and I definitely like lost a couple [pounds]," said Schumer. "And people's reaction of like, 'You're losing weight,' you know, like they're congratulating you. And I'm like, it's really just about my health I don't know if I lose or gain weight."

Schumer also condemned the public's fixation with her weight. "My problem with it is that focus, that emphasis on weight. It's just from the media," Schumer added later in the interview. "It's from what we're watching and it's all outward and it's so negative. And I really reject that."

However, Schumer has never shied away from confronting those who've attacked her because of her appearance. While speaking at the 2014 Gloria Awards, Schumer revealed that negative comments sometimes penetrate her tough exterior. "I can be reduced ... so quickly sometimes, I want to quit," said Schumer (via Vogue). "Not performing, but being a woman altogether. I want to throw my hands in the air, after reading a mean Twitter comment, and say, 'All right! You got it. You figured me out ... All my self-worth is based on what you can see." Schumer continued, however, "But then I think, 'F*** that.'"