What Happened To Jerry Springer's Staggering Fortune?

The talk show world was left grieving in April 2023 following the news that Jerry Springer was dead at 79. Initially, the veteran entertainment titan's family announced that he had died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago. However, CNN later reported that he'd passed away from pancreatic cancer. Springer left a nearly three-decade trash TV legacy behind him. Given the popularity of "The Jerry Springer Show," it's no surprise that he also left a fortune estimated at $60 million.

There were plenty of moments that should have gotten Springer off TV, including the man who wanted to marry a horse he had fallen in love with and numerous appearances by the KKK. Yet somehow, he managed to rule the airwaves for 27 years before going off air in July 2018.

At the peak of its popularity, Springer's syndicated scream fest was pulling in 12 million viewers a day, all eager to watch guests humiliate themselves for the cameras. It also pulled in the big bucks for its host. Springer was once the highest-earning TV host, with an annual salary of $8 million. His fortune wasn't just down to delivering trainwrecks, though. Springer was once the Mayor of Cincinnati before he was caught paying for a sex worker — with a check. He was also a successful radio host, TV news anchor, and actor. Oh, and of course, "Judge Jerry." So, where did all his money go?