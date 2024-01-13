Do Andy Cohen And Madonna Get Along? Their Playful Feud Explained
It's no secret that Andy Cohen is a massive fan of Madonna — except it seems, to Madonna herself. Over the years, they've had plenty of playful ups and downs, and on more than one occasion, Cohen has found himself reminding her that his love for her really is genuine.
That Madonna has questioned whether Cohen actually likes her is something he brought up on "The Howard Stern Show" in June 2023. According to the talk show host, he'd texted her ahead of a performance he attended with best friend Anderson Cooper, only to get a snarky response. "She said to me, 'Stop having people trash me on your show,'" he recounted. We don't just have to take his word for it, though. Several months later, Cohen took to Instagram to share the video of her saying much the same thing to him — mid-performance. "If you say one more bad thing about me on your show ... you're gonna be in so much trouble ... you little troublemaking queen," she joked. For what it's worth, Cohen was delighted. "It's a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW!" he wrote in the caption.
In Madonna's defense, Cohen did bring Patti LuPone onto "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" back in 2017 and asked what she'd thought of the "Evita" film — leading to her declaring, "Madonna is a movie killer." Even so, Cohen's own love for Madonna has never wavered.
Andy gushes over Madonna all the time
Andy Cohen may have prompted some explosive sentiments from Patti LuPone, but as he pointed out on "The Howard Stern Show," he's only ever gushed over her, himself. "I could make a four-hour montage of me licking Madonna's a** on 'Watch What Happens Live' or on the radio," he estimated.
That might not be an exaggeration. For starters, in a 2018 episode of Cohen's SiriusXM show, Cohen laughed as Billy Eichner recounted the time he was so starstruck by her at one of his own Christmas parties that he could barely move (except for when he instructed Eichner to move so she could sit down). A few months later, in an episode of "WWHL," Cohen revealed that he'd pushed Stephen Colbert out of his line of sight when he'd inadvertently blocked Madonna's Met Gala performance. "And I don't regret it, okay?" he joked of the incident.
Fast-forward to December 2023, when Madonna playfully lambasted him mid-concert, Cohen brought attention to his earlier comments of a montage, dedicating the second slide of his Instagram post to a collection of clips from "WWHL." Well, there's the evidence of him saying good things. However, something tells us that was a fun retort proving his innocence rather than a showreel meant to entice Madonna onto the show. After all, as he told Howard Stern, he's past the point of trying to convince her.
Andy has even interviewed Madonna in the past
Andy Cohen probably never will have Madonna on "Watch What Happens Live," and he's made peace with that. However, it's worth noting that he has interviewed her in the past. Back in 2015, Cohen interviewed Madonna for Entertainment Weekly — and it probably should have been the first sign that their dynamic was filled to the brim with banter.
At one point in the interview, Madonna poked fun at Cohen's range of questions. "You're very nosy. You just want to know everything," she quipped before joking that she would send him her journal so he could get the answers to all his burning questions. Elsewhere, she also replied sassily to him, glazing over her response to why she continued reinventing herself. "You're like, 'Yeah, just shut the f*** up,'" she told the "WWHL" host.
Nearly a decade later, while calling Cohen out in her December 2023 concert, Madonna seemed to point to their tempestuous bond. In response to Cohen screaming that he loved her, she quipped, "It's that crazy kind of love ... I know about it. I'm addicted to it, myself." Well, Madonna hasn't exactly shied away from feuds with other stars in the past, so we'll just guess that her testy dynamic with Cohen really does come from love. Either way, we have no doubts that, as a super fan, Cohen is delighted to be a part of it.