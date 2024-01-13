Do Andy Cohen And Madonna Get Along? Their Playful Feud Explained

It's no secret that Andy Cohen is a massive fan of Madonna — except it seems, to Madonna herself. Over the years, they've had plenty of playful ups and downs, and on more than one occasion, Cohen has found himself reminding her that his love for her really is genuine.

That Madonna has questioned whether Cohen actually likes her is something he brought up on "The Howard Stern Show" in June 2023. According to the talk show host, he'd texted her ahead of a performance he attended with best friend Anderson Cooper, only to get a snarky response. "She said to me, 'Stop having people trash me on your show,'" he recounted. We don't just have to take his word for it, though. Several months later, Cohen took to Instagram to share the video of her saying much the same thing to him — mid-performance. "If you say one more bad thing about me on your show ... you're gonna be in so much trouble ... you little troublemaking queen," she joked. For what it's worth, Cohen was delighted. "It's a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW!" he wrote in the caption.

In Madonna's defense, Cohen did bring Patti LuPone onto "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" back in 2017 and asked what she'd thought of the "Evita" film — leading to her declaring, "Madonna is a movie killer." Even so, Cohen's own love for Madonna has never wavered.