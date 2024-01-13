Brody Jenner And His Fiancée Tia Blanco Live Wildly Lavish Lives
Following the cancellation of his instantly forgettable talk show, "Sex With Brody" in 2015, Brody Jenner stayed out of the spotlight — for the most part. However, he was back on the box in 2019, thanks to MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings." The revival of his reality career enabled Brody and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, to continue enjoying the jet-setter lifestyle every bit as much as his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, former stepmom, Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and former stepsiblings, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.
That said, as the son of a famous Olympic athlete and stepson of a wealthy divorcée, the retired lusty lothario was never at risk of ending up on the streets. Brody's life growing up was one of wealth and privilege. However, that didn't mean it was all love and joy. "I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce [now Caitlyn]," Brody admitted of his childhood during an episode of the "Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch" podcast. The former DJ said Caitlyn "wasn't really around" during his childhood.
Still, Brody managed to struggle through his adversity. In 2005, he leveraged his rich kid childhood to launch a successful TV career, and he's never looked back since. Media Coverage estimates Brody's net worth to be around $10 million. Not bad, even for a boy from the 'Bu. Brody's dedicated to living it large, and he's taking his fiancée along for the Lambo ride.
It's Brody and Tia's world
As a former Prince of Malibu, Brody Jenner is accustomed to the finer things in life. Still, he outdid even himself with his wildly lavish tropical baby shower in June 2023. TMZ has photos of the over-the-top celebrations in Hawaii, and it's clear that Brody and his fiancée Tia Blanco left no expense spared.
In the pics, the expectant couple is snapped draped in Leis, cuddling up. Blanco is clad in a long lace gown, a flower garland on her head, cradling her baby bump. In another snap, she grins as her girlfriends crowd around her. Meanwhile, Brody hangs loose with the bros, chugging back drinks. The parents-to-be created maximum thirst by posing on the beach, with bright blue waves breaking on the golden sands. There was no sign of Brody's dad, Caitlyn Jenner, but his mom, Linda Thompson, was along for the fun and sun.
Brody and Blanco don't save living it largely just for special occasions; it's a full-time affair. His Instagram is packed with pics of the couple chillaxin' on stunning beaches, enjoying luxurious, leisurely lunches, enjoying mini surf vacays, being at one with nature, cruising the bright blue skies in private jets, diving off the side of mega-yachts, "only living once" on the back of pricey Harleys, hanging with the beautiful cool crowd, and deep sea freediving in crystal clear waters. It's a tough life.
Baby makes three
It's no secret Brody Jenner is minted, but his fiancée Tia Blanco is no financial slouch herself. According to Raen, she's not just a top-tier surfer but also a health expert and entrepreneur with her own skincare brand to boot. Brody and Blanco split their time between the Aloha State and the Sunshine State because, of course, they do. "I love Hawaii... It is such a beautiful lifestyle, and surfing there is such a dream," Blanco told Raen.
In an interview with Locale, Brody offered a peek into his and Blanco's luxurious lifestyle. He's pictured on a dirt bike, playing the drums, and posing in designer duds while flashing a humungous diamond-encrusted watch. Brody shared that the couple likes to shop at Malibu's über expensive organic market of choice, Vintage Grocers, which is "all about fashion and comfort," in addition to fruit and veg, presumably. Brody said he proposed during a trip to Nihiwatu, Indonesia, gifting his wife-to-be with a sparkler "a little over 4 carats." Only the best for Blanco. White Flash estimates a 4-carat diamond will set you back around $250,000.
Meanwhile, Brody and Blanco added "Parents" to their resume in July 2023. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support," the proud parents shared in a joint Instagram post announcing the arrival of Honey Raye Jenner.