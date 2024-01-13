Brody Jenner And His Fiancée Tia Blanco Live Wildly Lavish Lives

Following the cancellation of his instantly forgettable talk show, "Sex With Brody" in 2015, Brody Jenner stayed out of the spotlight — for the most part. However, he was back on the box in 2019, thanks to MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings." The revival of his reality career enabled Brody and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, to continue enjoying the jet-setter lifestyle every bit as much as his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, former stepmom, Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and former stepsiblings, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

That said, as the son of a famous Olympic athlete and stepson of a wealthy divorcée, the retired lusty lothario was never at risk of ending up on the streets. Brody's life growing up was one of wealth and privilege. However, that didn't mean it was all love and joy. "I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce [now Caitlyn]," Brody admitted of his childhood during an episode of the "Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch" podcast. The former DJ said Caitlyn "wasn't really around" during his childhood.

Still, Brody managed to struggle through his adversity. In 2005, he leveraged his rich kid childhood to launch a successful TV career, and he's never looked back since. Media Coverage estimates Brody's net worth to be around $10 million. Not bad, even for a boy from the 'Bu. Brody's dedicated to living it large, and he's taking his fiancée along for the Lambo ride.