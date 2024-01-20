Here's How Cher Missed Out On Multiple Major Money-Making Opportunities

Singer Cher has let slip a few significant opportunities for financial gain. Fortunately, some outlets have her net worth pegged at a respectable $360 million these days, so she isn't exactly struggling to make ends meet. The songstress' career blossomed in the '60s when she recorded one of her most famous songs: "I Got You Babe." Since then, Cher has ascended to icon status within the music industry. However, she's also succeeded in television, film, and business. Unfortunately, Cher's brag-worthy career couldn't ward off financial turmoil — especially when she was just starting out.

Despite Cher's career milestones, she and her then-husband and musical collaborator, Sunny Bono, weren't always in the best financial space. Cher dished about their financial failures during an interview on "The Tonight Show" in 2019. "In the beginning, what happened ... Sonny and I, we were really famous, and then our career just went off a hill," Cher said. "We had no money, we had no job, and we owed the government $278,000. ... We were broke a** broke." Their subsequent divorce caused her financial situation to worsen. "I thought I'd never climb out of that hole," Cher said during an interview with USA Today. "I had no money, and I had to pay him $2 million. It took a long time." Regrettably — that wouldn't be the last time Cher had bad luck when it came to raking in the dough.