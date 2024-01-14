RHONJ: A Deep Dive Into Joe And Melissa Gorga's Legal Troubles

On November 20, 2022, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to revel in the completion of the new dream home that hubby Joe Gorga had just built for her. "Always wanted a chic white brick house. We love what we do," she penned in the post's caption, along with the heart hands emoji and a video showing the exterior of the expansive home. "Work hard play hard. Can't wait to show you inside."

Alas, the joy didn't last too long. Merely five days later, on November 25, 2022, All About the Tea reported that County Concrete Corporation was suing Melissa and Joe Gorga for a whopping $30,264.06 in unpaid building materials. Yikes. Unfortunately for the Gorgas, the lawsuit didn't end there. As reported by The U.S. Sun, the concrete company filed an amendment to the lawsuit on December 21, 2022, alleging that the unpaid debt of materials from September 2021 through January 2022 actually totaled a staggering $110,972.58.

It should be noted, however, that Joe vehemently refuted the concrete company's claims. In additional documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Joe and his legal counsel requested that the lawsuit be dismissed due to fraud. "The parties reached an agreement for a lesser amount than alleged, and said agreement should be enforced. Defendant Gorga was and is acting in his corporate capacity, and there is no basis in law for the claim against him personally," the response maintained.