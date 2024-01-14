How Fame Has Affected Olivia Dunne And Paul Skenes' Relationship

Louisiana State University gymnast and social media superstar Oliva Dunne has hit some bumps in the road while adjusting to fame. "Last year was probably one of the most rewarding and most difficult years of my life," she told People in November 2023. At times, Dunne struggled to adjust to the spotlight and the intense fan attention that came with it. In fact, being followed so closely by her fanbase is what led to her relationship with top-rated MLB prospect Paul Skenes becoming public.

Fans started to put social media clues together about the rumored romance in the summer of 2023. First, Dunne was spotted wearing a Skenes jersey in a TikTok taken at a baseball game in June. Then she was photographed wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates hat in Bradenton, Ohio, where Skenes plays for the Pirates minor league team. The successful pair are a good match, as Dunne has lucrative NIL deals, and the pitcher signed a $9.2 million deal with the Pirates in July 2023. Not long after inking the contract, Skenes confirmed he was dating Dunne.

During an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2023, Skenes revealed that he met Dunne through his best friend, who was dating her roommate, Elena Marenas. Skenes also detailed how dating someone as notable as Dunne had its drawbacks. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere," he told the Gazette. Not only was it difficult to get around with his girlfriend in person, but Skenes also experienced issues online.