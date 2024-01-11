Deacon Reese Phillippe Is Growing Up So Fast

Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe became a big sister when brother Deacon Reese Phillippe was born in 2003. Witherspoon and her husband at the time, Ryan Phillippe, decided to name him after his mom and one of Ryan's relatives; Deacon is the nickname of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Charles Louis Phillippe.

While his moniker is inspired by an athlete who was active in the 1900s, Deacon got an early taste of acting when his mother was cast in a movie set in the 1800s. But since he was still in the womb, he didn't get an IMDb credit for helping his mom play a pregnant woman most convincingly in the film, "Vanity Fair." Witherspoon recalled in a 2003 BBC interview: "I told [director Mira Nair] I was already about four weeks pregnant so we better get going. She thought it would really help the piece and she used it as part of the development of the story."

Deacon didn't get bitten by the acting bug as a young child, but cameras became a regular part of his life. As the son of two popular Hollywood stars, he was destined to be a prime paparazzi target. "My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars," Reese told Time in 2021. It might be hard to believe, but Deacon has reached adulthood and is actively seeking camera lenses. The difference is he's now in control of the content that we see.