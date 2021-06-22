Ava Phillippe Looks Like Reese Witherspoon's Twin In Latest Photo

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, seem to have one of those sweet relationships that daughters could only hope to have with their mothers. It's no secret that they're one of the cutest duos in Tinseltown, ranking up with the likes of Goldie Hawn and Katie Hudson and Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith. Ava makes plenty of appearances on her mother's Instagram page, and Witherspoon definitely seems to be a mother who is beaming with pride over Ava and her two boys — Deacon and Tennessee. Witherspoon regularly raves over milestones and accomplishments in her kids' lives, and fans love to see photos of her beautiful family.

In September 2020, Witherspoon shared a sweet post to honor daughter Ava on her 21st birthday. "Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman," she gushed. "Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished." Witherspoon ended the post by saying how she cannot wait to see what good Ava will do in the world and by sharing how much she loves her. We're not crying, you're crying. The A-lister also added two pink hearts to the end of the heartfelt caption.

