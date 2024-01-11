The Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Won't Be On The Pat McAfee Show Anymore
NFL star Aaron Rogers has seemingly worn out his welcome on "The Pat McAfee Show." Over the past few years, the New York Jets quarterback has been a staple on the popular sports talk show, appearing every Tuesday via video calls from the locker room floor or in his various homes. When speaking about his participation in the show, Rodgers told Sports Illustrated, "It's allowed me to silence all the douchebags who were talking for me." He added, "This was a natural, authentic way to have a conversation."
However, Rodgers' attempt at having uncensored chats has landed him in some seriously hot water, most recently thanks to his controversial flub regarding Jimmy Kimmel. On the January 2, 2024, episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the titular host and football star were discussing the Jeffrey Epstein list, which was released two days later. "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who's really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers opined (via NBC News).
Shortly after his shocking statement, Kimmel slammed Rodgers' Epstein list claim on X, formerly known as Twitter, denying any association with the late billionaire before threatening legal action. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up, and we will debate the facts in court," Kimmel warned. While the Super Bowl winner usually bounces back from controversies unscathed, this time, Rodgers' comments have resulted in him getting the boot.
Pat McAfee reportedly dropped Rodgers from his show
On January 10, 2024, Pat McAfee confirmed that Aaron Rodgers would no longer appear on "The Pat McAfee Show" for the remainder of Season 4. "There's going to be a lot of people that are happy with that — myself included, to be honest," he said. "The way it ended, it got real loud, and I'm happy that that is not going to be my [social media] mentions going forward." McAfee added that Rodgers' Jimmy Kimmel comments opened the door for critics to attack the show, clarifying that freedom of speech doesn't protect the quarterback from consequences.
Towards the end of his statement, the podcast host also acknowledged that he was lucky to have Rodgers on the show but was ultimately thankful that he didn't have to deal with negative pushback anymore. "Some of his thoughts and opinions do p**s off a lot of people, and I am pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks," he concluded.
According to TMZ, ESPN execs did not pitch the decision to let go of Rodgers, with a source revealing that the call came from McAfee himself. A day before being let go, Rodgers doubled down on his comments, telling McAfee, "I don't think he's the P-word. I wish him the best. Again, I don't give a s**t what he says about me. As long as he understands what I actually said and that I'm not accusing him of being on the list."
Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to stirring up controversy
Before making his problematic comments about Jimmy Kimmel, Aaron Rodgers was known for stirring up controversy on "The Pat McAfee Show." In 2021, the former Green Bay Packers star made numerous dubious statements about COVID-19, from downplaying vaccines to slamming the NFL for introducing safety protocols. "Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all," he argued during a November 2021 appearance, per USA Today. "They're based purely in trying to out and shame people. Like needing to wear a mask at the podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me."
At the time, the pro-athlete faced major criticism for misleading fans about his vaccination status, spouting misinformation, and politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic. But, just a month later, Rodgers doubled down on his opinions, with the outspoken star claiming that his biggest frustrations with the NFL and the general public were the lack of treatments for the disease. "There hasn't been a conversation around health, as far as giving people things to think about as far as how to be healthier, as far as your diet, vitamins, and exercise," he informed McAfee (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Rodgers' habit of speaking his mind on the show has not been well received by fans, with one viewer slamming McAfee for platforming the New York Jets quarterback in the first place. "Pat McAfee continuing to eagerly give Aaron Rodgers a platform to spew conspiracy theories and other garbage week after week is an absolute joke," they wrote on X.