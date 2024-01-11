The Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Won't Be On The Pat McAfee Show Anymore

NFL star Aaron Rogers has seemingly worn out his welcome on "The Pat McAfee Show." Over the past few years, the New York Jets quarterback has been a staple on the popular sports talk show, appearing every Tuesday via video calls from the locker room floor or in his various homes. When speaking about his participation in the show, Rodgers told Sports Illustrated, "It's allowed me to silence all the douchebags who were talking for me." He added, "This was a natural, authentic way to have a conversation."

However, Rodgers' attempt at having uncensored chats has landed him in some seriously hot water, most recently thanks to his controversial flub regarding Jimmy Kimmel. On the January 2, 2024, episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the titular host and football star were discussing the Jeffrey Epstein list, which was released two days later. "There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who's really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers opined (via NBC News).

Shortly after his shocking statement, Kimmel slammed Rodgers' Epstein list claim on X, formerly known as Twitter, denying any association with the late billionaire before threatening legal action. "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up, and we will debate the facts in court," Kimmel warned. While the Super Bowl winner usually bounces back from controversies unscathed, this time, Rodgers' comments have resulted in him getting the boot.