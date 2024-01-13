Hallmark's Ashley Williams Doesn't Live As Lavishly As You'd Expect

Some Hallmark stars are fairly wealthy, but if pretending to fall in love in fake snow has Ashley Williams rolling in the dough, she doesn't make it obvious. Williams' Instagram page isn't awash with photos of the "Christmas in Evergreen" star rocking designer dresses and traveling on private jets. When she showed her followers what accessories she was packing for Christmas Con in 2023 in a Reel, there were no diamond necklaces or platinum bracelets in sight; instead, she held up a reindeer pin and a pair of earrings shaped like Christmas ornaments. She also brought some knit beanies adorned with pom-poms to give to fans.

As reported by InTouch, SAG lists $1,251 as the lower end of what the Hallmark Channel's lead actors might make for a week's worth of filming. This isn't too shabby, but you might be surprised to learn that a seasoned Hallmark star such as Williams still considers staying at the Ritz Carlton a special extravagance; she shared her excitement about getting to jump on one of the luxury hotel's beds when a friend had a room there.

For a Father's Day getaway in 2021, Williams and her husband, producer Neal Dodson, chose accommodations that were far more humble. Still, Williams was similarly excited about their stay at a Residence Inn. "It has FREE SHOWTIME a cute kitchenette (which I will deliberately not cook in) and a bathtub all for me!!" she enthused on Instagram. By then, Williams was used to making herself at home in temporary lodgings.