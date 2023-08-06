A Look At Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship With Her Sister Ashley
Hollywood's teeming with celebrity siblings, but some, such as the Kardashian sisters, are extra visible because they use their kinship to boost their brands. One lesser known paring is Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams — sisters who've actually led pretty similar lives. For example, the Williams sisters are successful actors who've appeared in a multitude of television and film roles. Williams-Paisley is a tad more famous than Williams, but hey, she did get a seven-year head start in life. Landing a role in 1991's "Father of the Bride," the big-budget rom-com starring Steve Martin, definitely helped boost her star power, as well. Williams, on the other hand, started off strong in the soap world, playing on "As the World Turns," kicking off a successful career in television.
Both Williams sisters are also happily married. Williams-Paisley, for example, is married to country artist Brad Paisley. Meanwhile, Williams is married to producer Neal Dodson. Interestingly, both sisters are also moms to two kids. But really, this doesn't even begin to describe the depth of their bond. Let's have a look at their relationship.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams are best friends
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams are more than just sisters. They're also best friends. Kimberly's husband, Brad Paisley, was the one to reveal their adorable connection. "There's no secret that Ashley doesn't know about me. That's my wife's best friend," Brad said during a since-deleted interview with People (via OK!). He continued, "Ya know how people say my wife or my husband is my best friend? Nope. My wife's sister is her best friend. I'm a close second, maybe." In follow-up comments to People, his sister-in-law eagerly agreed with his stance. "It's true," admitted Ashley. "He's the best. We love him. Me and my sister appreciate him completely."
Fortunately, Brad doesn't seem threatened by their bond. He and Kimberly even allowed Ashley to get married at his gorgeous Nashville farm in 2011, according to People. But don't think that Ashley never returned the favor. In 2021, the sisters appeared together on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." There, Ashley revealed the hilarious story of how she reunited Kimberly with Frankie Debones, her middle school boyfriend, who left a lifelong impression on her after they kissed on the "happiest day of my life." Ashley said, "I decided that for Kim's birthday, I was going to get in touch with Frank Debones." She continued, "So I googled every single Frank Debones." After connecting, Ashley convinced Debones to make an "incredible, loving, hilarious Happy Birthday video" for Kimberly. How adorbs.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams starred in Hallmark movies together
Although a rather recent endeavor, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams have worked together on two movies for Hallmark. Both films, "Sister Swap: Hometown Holiday" and "Sister Swap: Christmas In The City," premiered in 2021. However, they had been trying to get the story — which follows two on-screen sisters — to their fans for several years. "We've been wanting to work together since you were born," Williams-Paisley shared with People. "This specific project was Ashley's idea. We all went in with Ashley's husband Neal [Dodson], and we pitched it to Hallmark about five years ago. It took this long to figure out how we're going to execute it."
Williams-Paisley and Wiliams also raved about working together during a TV Insider interview. "It started with us being [real-life] sisters," shared Williams-Paisley. "We always wanted to work together, but then I had this idea that we could both have our own movie but have interlocking storylines where we could be in each other's movies and support each other," continued Williams. Fans who've become overwhelmed with Hallmark's love stories may find that "Sister Swap" fulfills their cinematic needs a little better. "There is an underlying romance but I think the bigger picture is about family and community," said actor Keith Robinson, who also stars in the films.