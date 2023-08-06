A Look At Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship With Her Sister Ashley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams are more than just sisters. They're also best friends. Kimberly's husband, Brad Paisley, was the one to reveal their adorable connection. "There's no secret that Ashley doesn't know about me. That's my wife's best friend," Brad said during a since-deleted interview with People (via OK!). He continued, "Ya know how people say my wife or my husband is my best friend? Nope. My wife's sister is her best friend. I'm a close second, maybe." In follow-up comments to People, his sister-in-law eagerly agreed with his stance. "It's true," admitted Ashley. "He's the best. We love him. Me and my sister appreciate him completely."

Fortunately, Brad doesn't seem threatened by their bond. He and Kimberly even allowed Ashley to get married at his gorgeous Nashville farm in 2011, according to People. But don't think that Ashley never returned the favor. In 2021, the sisters appeared together on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." There, Ashley revealed the hilarious story of how she reunited Kimberly with Frankie Debones, her middle school boyfriend, who left a lifelong impression on her after they kissed on the "happiest day of my life." Ashley said, "I decided that for Kim's birthday, I was going to get in touch with Frank Debones." She continued, "So I googled every single Frank Debones." After connecting, Ashley convinced Debones to make an "incredible, loving, hilarious Happy Birthday video" for Kimberly. How adorbs.