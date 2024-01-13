Here's What Chelsea Clinton Looks Like Without Makeup

Much like Sasha and Malia Obama, Chelsea Clinton is a former first daughter who grew up with her looks routinely dissected by the general public. Only 12 when her dad, Bill Clinton, was voted POTUS, Chelsea's appearance and wardrobe — from her strawberry blond curls to tomboyish pullovers — made quite a splash in the '90s for bucking the conventions of chic. In 1993, a "Saturday Night Live" sketch even caught flack from Hillary Clinton herself for a seemingly unflattering portrayal of her daughter. Played by Julia Sweeney, "Chelsea" was featured sporting braces and voluminously frizzy hair.

Chelsea's commitment to authentic beauty and fashion choices paid off in the long run. In 2016, Slate hailed her as the "original millennial style icon," as she naturally morphed from schoolgirl-in-ringlets into a 20-something sophisticated political powerhouse. In the mid-aughts, the "She Persisted" author began trading in oversized sweaters for tailored blazers and high-waisted mom jeans for sleek pencil skirts. In addition to her wardrobe glow-up, Chelsea dramatically transformed her hair and makeup over the years, with her golden curls relaxing into soft waves during her mid-20s (sans the help of straighteners). From her affinity for peachy blushes to pairing nude lips with smokey eyes, the grown-up Chelsea also found and stuck to a signature makeup palette for her public appearances.

While Chelsea versatilely bounces around the spectrum of looks from casual-chic to posh, here's what the mother of three looks like when she is feeling free to go au naturel.