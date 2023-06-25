Bill Clinton Seems To Be Tight With Chelsea's Husband Marc Mezvinsky

Bill Clinton may have been the President of the United States twice, but he believes that there's a more important job than leading a country: being a father to his only child with Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton.

According to Chelsea herself, even when her parents got busy with politics when she was a kid, they made sure not to let their work get in the way of spending quality time with her. "There was a real effort from them," the former first daughter told Vogue in 2012. "They organized their lives so that we could have that time. Even during my father's first campaign for president, there were only three nights when I wasn't with one or both of them." And even when she grew up and got married, Bill remained a doting dad, telling Ryan Seacrest in an interview that he couldn't be happier for her. "I always thought being her father was my most important job, so it's a big day for me," he said (via HuffPost). "[It's] the biggest day in her life, probably, and I'm happy."

Bill even made an effort to get to know his son-in-law, Marc Mezvinsky, and had no qualms about giving him his blessing to take his daughter's hand in marriage.