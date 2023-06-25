Bill Clinton Seems To Be Tight With Chelsea's Husband Marc Mezvinsky
Bill Clinton may have been the President of the United States twice, but he believes that there's a more important job than leading a country: being a father to his only child with Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton.
According to Chelsea herself, even when her parents got busy with politics when she was a kid, they made sure not to let their work get in the way of spending quality time with her. "There was a real effort from them," the former first daughter told Vogue in 2012. "They organized their lives so that we could have that time. Even during my father's first campaign for president, there were only three nights when I wasn't with one or both of them." And even when she grew up and got married, Bill remained a doting dad, telling Ryan Seacrest in an interview that he couldn't be happier for her. "I always thought being her father was my most important job, so it's a big day for me," he said (via HuffPost). "[It's] the biggest day in her life, probably, and I'm happy."
Bill even made an effort to get to know his son-in-law, Marc Mezvinsky, and had no qualms about giving him his blessing to take his daughter's hand in marriage.
Bill Clinton is fond of his son-in-law
Most dads would have misgivings about the person marrying their daughter, but not Bill Clinton. During a talk at Chelsea Clinton's alma mater, Columbia University, the former president gushed about how he approves of his then-future son-in-law, Marc Mezvinsky.
"He is great. He is a great human being," he said, per People, with an insider close to the former first family dishing to the outlet: "Bill adores him. This is the son he didn't have. This is the relationship Bill didn't have with his father." According to CNN, Bill's dad, William Jefferson Blythe III, tragically passed away in an accident three months before Bill was born, so he never got to experience having a father-son relationship. Having Mezvinsky be part of the family was his chance to experience that bond. "It's a very comfortable relationship," the source added of their dynamic. "This is a nurturing relationship."
And to continue nurturing that relationship, Bill even makes an effort to get closer to Mezvinsky. "Very often, when Hillary is traveling, Chelsea and Marc and Bill go out to dinner, or they go to Chappaqua and go to the movies," said an insider (via Glamour).
Bill Clinton helped plan Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's wedding
While Bill Clinton previously joked to Ryan Seacrest that his only participation in Chelsea Clinton's wedding planning was writing a check and walking her down the aisle, he later told Today that he's actually more involved than he initially let on. "I participate," he shared (via People). "Chelsea has been good enough to include me in the decisions they're making in how to do it, so I love that."
He even willingly dropped a few pounds just so he could look his best at the wedding. "She doesn't think I'm in shape," he divulged to CBS' Bob Schieffer a few months before the big day (via ABC News). "You know she told me the other day she said, 'Dad, the only thing you gotta do is walk me down the aisle and you gotta look good.' So I said, 'Well, what's your definition?' And she said: 'Oh, about 15 pounds.' So I'm about halfway home."
And while it was a low-key wedding with tight security, some guests spilled that Bill shed a tear or two during the father-daughter dance, and brought his A-game in his speech. A guest told Women's Wear Daily that the former president quipped about why he was excited to have Marc Mezvinsky join the Clintons: "[I'm] looking forward to having some company because I'm outnumbered."