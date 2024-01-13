The Transformation Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard From Childhood To 32

The way the public perceives Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been quite a rollercoaster ride. In 2015, Gypsy's story had those closely following it in a death grip. At first, she was a figure to be pitied. She was believed to be a young girl who was suffering from numerous debilitating health issues — and there was concern that she had become a victim of kidnapping or worse. Then, she was seen as a murderous liar who had helped plot the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. But as the public learned more about the pain and suffering that Dee Dee put her daughter through, the perception of Gypsy shifted again.

It's now believed that Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness in which someone fabricates or induces the symptoms of medical issues in a dependent. Dee Dee spent years lying to doctors about her daughter, claiming that Gypsy was sick with various ailments that she didn't have. Even worse, Gypsy was subjected to taking medications and undergoing medical procedures that she didn't need. Dee Dee kept her daughter sheltered and trapped in a cycle of abuse that Gypsy eventually became desperate to escape.

The Blanchards' story has been well-documented in documentaries such as "Mommy Dead and Dearest" and "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," which have likely played roles in the next stage of Gypsy's transformation: When she became a free woman, the public's fascination with her story made her a huge cultural phenom.