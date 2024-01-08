All The Details We Know Surrounding Dee Dee Blanchard's Death

With so much fanfare surrounding Gypsy Rose Blanchard's early release from prison, many tend to overlook the grim reason why she ended up behind bars in the first place. In 2016, Gypsy Rose received a ten-year sentence for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who, for years, fooled her daughter and everyone else into believing that she suffered from various illnesses, including leukemia.

Despite the dark nature of her past, Gypsy Rose appears to be enjoying her post-prison life, which notably included reuniting with her spouse, Ryan Anderson, and garnering widespread support from the public. Since making a comeback on social media, she has accumulated over 13,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, 6.5 million followers on Instagram, and over 17 million likes on TikTok. Capitalizing on her renewed fame, Gypsy Rose has also announced pre-orders for an upcoming e-book. Still, Gypsy Rose maintains that she's not taking her popularity for granted, expressing that she hopes to use her influence to make a positive impact to People. "I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change," she explained. "And that is what I'm trying to do."

With Gypsy Rose becoming a celebrity in her own right, fans seem to overlook her role in the gruesome murder of her own mother. While she wasn't the direct perpetrator of the crime, she was indeed the mastermind behind Dee Dee's demise.