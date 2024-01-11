RHOSLC: Who Is Monica Garcia's Ex-Husband, Mike Fowler?
This article includes mentions of domestic violence.
Monica Garcia joined "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" with a bang. Garcia was the newbie on the block as she joined the cast in Season 4 of the show after Jen Shah's departure, per Us Weekly. And if you thought the drama left with Shah, you would be wrong because Garcia has had a complicated love life with her ex-husband, Mike Fowler.
The reality star and Mike exchanged vows in a Mormon temple in 2009, per Life & Style. The couple welcomed three daughters into their lives — Jaidyn, West, and Kendall — in addition to Bri, Garcia's daughter from a previous marriage. Like many housewives, the couple's marriage had drama, but no one could've expected the bombshell the reality star dropped during an episode of "RHOSLC." Garcia revealed that in her marriage, she found herself in an "entanglement," but it wasn't with any random guy; it was with her brother-in-law. She told fellow castmate Heather Gay she was excommunicated from the Mormon church "for f***ing my brother-in-law for 18 months," per People. She revealed that she and Mike divorced in 2013 before reconciling, only to divorce a second time.
While many people thought that the second divorce was a result of her affair with her brother-in-law, Garcia teased that wasn't the full story. As she has unaired their dirty laundry, Mike has remained out of the spotlight and not much is known about him. But as Garcia takes over "RHOSLC," we're diving into everything we know about her ex-husband.
Monica accused Mike of domestic abuse
Monica Garcia and Mike Fowler gave their relationship another go after divorcing in 2013, but it didn't last. In June 2023, the "RHOSLC" star announced that she and Fowler were getting a divorce for a second time, per People. Fans of the show speculated that the split had something to do with the affair she had with her brother-in-law, but Garcia denied that her "entanglement" caused her marriage to fall apart. She told E! News in October 2023, "You guys are going to be shocked when you discover the real reasons why we're actually getting a divorce now because it's not because of the affair." Months went by before Garcia revealed the shocking reason she and Fowler decided to call it quits.
Posting a screenshot of a note to her Instagram, the reality star revealed that she was abused by Mike throughout their marriage. She wrote, "The reason for our divorce was because of domestic violence. My ex was arrested a couple of times for domestic violence on me in front of our girls and violations of protective orders." Garcia wanted to wait to film a new season of "RHOSLC" to reveal her story of domestic abuse to explain it further but decided to come forward in hopes of helping those who may be facing a similar situation. Fowler has yet to respond to Garcia's post, but considering how private he is about his life, we don't expect him to do so anytime soon.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Mike's move may make it difficult to see his kids
Mike Fowler has kept his opinions on his and Monica Garcia's divorce close to his chest, but we do know about his whereabouts. According to The U.S. Sun, following the split, Fowler moved to a different state. The news of Fowler's move was brought to light after Garcia was awarded sole custody of their children –Jaidyn, West, Kendall, and Bri. The documents revealed that Fowler could coordinate dates to see his kids, but because he is "living in another state across the country," it might be more difficult. In addition, the filing revealed that Fowler has to fork out over $2,600 a month in child support, as well as $4,000 a month for alimony. It's unclear what he does for a living, but Fowler is well off and is making a gross monthly income of over $17,000.
Although we know he has since moved, it's unclear what state Fowler has started his new life in. But the move was shocking, considering just months before Garcia was gushing about how he was a great co-parent. The "RHOSLC" star shared with E! News, "My ex and I are great co-parents together. He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren't good together and that's okay." So, although Season 4 of "RHOSLC" has come to a close, hopefully Garcia will dish more information about Fowler and their divorce if she returns for Season 5.