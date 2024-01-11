RHOSLC: Who Is Monica Garcia's Ex-Husband, Mike Fowler?

This article includes mentions of domestic violence.

Monica Garcia joined "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" with a bang. Garcia was the newbie on the block as she joined the cast in Season 4 of the show after Jen Shah's departure, per Us Weekly. And if you thought the drama left with Shah, you would be wrong because Garcia has had a complicated love life with her ex-husband, Mike Fowler.

The reality star and Mike exchanged vows in a Mormon temple in 2009, per Life & Style. The couple welcomed three daughters into their lives — Jaidyn, West, and Kendall — in addition to Bri, Garcia's daughter from a previous marriage. Like many housewives, the couple's marriage had drama, but no one could've expected the bombshell the reality star dropped during an episode of "RHOSLC." Garcia revealed that in her marriage, she found herself in an "entanglement," but it wasn't with any random guy; it was with her brother-in-law. She told fellow castmate Heather Gay she was excommunicated from the Mormon church "for f***ing my brother-in-law for 18 months," per People. She revealed that she and Mike divorced in 2013 before reconciling, only to divorce a second time.

While many people thought that the second divorce was a result of her affair with her brother-in-law, Garcia teased that wasn't the full story. As she has unaired their dirty laundry, Mike has remained out of the spotlight and not much is known about him. But as Garcia takes over "RHOSLC," we're diving into everything we know about her ex-husband.