Valerie Bertinelli Lost A Ton Of Money In Her Divorce From Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli lost a significant portion of her wealth in her divorce from Tom Vitale. The Food Network star made headlines when she filed for legal separation from Vitale in November 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She then filed a petition seeking for the dissolution of their marriage in May 2022. She and the financial planner had been married for over a decade and shared four children from Vitale's previous marriage. They first met back in 2004, shortly after Bertinelli split from her first husband — the late rocker Eddie Van Halen — with whom she shares her son Wolfgang Van Halen.

After six years together, she and Vitale announced their engagement in May 2010, with the pair tying the knot in their Malibu home on New Year's Day in 2011. In a statement to People (via Today) about their separation, Bertinelli explained that she and Vitale had simply grown apart. "Tom and I have been pulling apart for the last few years," she said. "I wish him the best, and I know he feels the same way about me."

After finalizing their divorce in November 2022, the "One Day At A Time" alum took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the momentous occasion, describing it as the "second best day of my life" perhaps next to the birth of her son. "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed," she said in the video. "I am officially f****** divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over." Here's everything we know about Bertinelli and Vitale's costly divorce.