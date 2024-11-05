All The Tragic Reasons We Saw Valerie Bertinelli & Mike Goodnough's Split Coming

Valerie Bertinelli fans are sure to have heard the news that she and Mike Goodnough are officially no longer together, and this development likely surprised some. However, there certainly were signs leading up to it.

Though neither Bertinelli nor Goodnough has given reasons for their split, many may recall that when the relationship started, the pair lived on opposite ends of the country. As Bertinelli told People in a very gushy interview in April 2024, she'd had some concerns about that right from the get-go. Even so, they'd decided to give love a chance. "We finally said, 'Why are we doing this? It's going to be challenging because it's long distance but why not ... You only live once," she mused to the outlet. Granted, there were some ground rules. In particular, they agreed to see each other every three weeks, at a minimum.

Evidently, somewhere along the way, that became a little harder to do. In a series of Instagram Stories, Goodnough shared some eyebrow-raising quotes, one of which read, "If you can go a whole day without talking to me, then go another" (via Closer Weekly). Yikes. Granted, Goodnough actually addressed what he'd shared in an Instagram post, this time using his own words. Pointing out that nothing he posted needed to be overly analyzed for hidden meanings, he wrote that a lot of the time, he was simply sharing things that popped up on his feed that he found interesting. "Any narrowness in what I post about is a result of the algorithm, not me looking for that specific kind of thing," he said — and honestly, fair enough. Even so, the content of the posts, coupled with the fact that Bertinelli mentioned long distance as one of their initial hurdles, certainly does make it seem as though it may have got in the way.