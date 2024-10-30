Valerie Bertinelli's Gruesome Arm Injury Has Her Brother Asking What Everyone Is Thinking

Valerie Bertinelli fans collectively gasped when the Food Network alum shared a pic of a fairly gruesome-looking injury to her Instagram. However, among the well-wishes, her brother's response was a little more on the candid side. "What the hell ... ?" he wrote — and we've got to say, we have the same question!

ICYMI, Valerie took to Instagram to share a snap of a gash running down her forearm. In the accompanying caption, she revealed that she'd sustained it while filming a yet-to-be-revealed project in front of a live studio audience. "This is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your ass in front of the crew. And the whole audience," she wrote.

The "Hot in Cleveland" actor didn't give any other hints as to what she had been filming at the time. That said, in light of the fact that Valerie has said she preferred her Food Network show over acting, something tells us it may have been a kitchen-related incident. And that brings us back to her brother, Patrick Bertinelli's comment — because even though Valerie copped to clumsiness in her Instagram post's caption, accidents in the kitchen are certainly something to be avoided, especially if being in a kitchen is your livelihood. Even so, we're relieved to see that she was okay enough to poke fun at the situation and joke about not blaming anyone else for it. As she quipped upfront, "I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault."