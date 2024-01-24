Valerie Bertinelli's Bitter Fallout With The Food Network Explained

Valerie Bertinelli has made no secret of the fact that she's hurt to no longer be part of the Food Network. However, the only thing she's really bitter about are insinuations that it had anything to do with failed negotiations with the network — or that she'd have come to the table with unrealistic expectations.

Bertinelli first addressed her exit from "Kids Baking Championship" in an Instagram video posted on January 20, 2023. She started off by hinting that she'd had a feeling she wasn't returning, and had been putting off finding out if there was any truth to it. Sure enough, though, she'd been let go — and in a post made to X (previously known as Twitter) the following day, she shared that someone had messaged her the news.

Sadly, the reason why Bertinelli had taken to X in the first place was because she felt she needed to defend herself. Shortly after she'd confirmed her exit on Instagram, sources spoke to People, hinting that her exit had come about because she'd asked for too much during negotiations. Bertinelli was quick to call it out on X, and in an additional post, made it very clear that while she had nothing but good things to say about Food Network and the colleagues she'd worked with there, she wasn't about to sit by while unnamed sources lied to the press. "I am a lot of things, but I am not greedy, nor am I a liar," she wrote.