Candis Cayne Opens Up About The Real Reason She Iced Out Caitlyn Jenner

Candis Cayne was just as vocal about Caitlyn Jenner's political views during their friendship, although she seemed more understanding of their differences at the time. During a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cayne addressed the backlash over Jenner's admission that she once was opposed to gay marriage. "She has come from a place that didn't want to talk about her own gender for so many years..." said Cayne. "So, she's discovering through her own transition what her life really entails." However, Cayne seemed confident that Jenner would come around. Cayne was also hopeful that Jenner's conservative background could help shift the beliefs within the conservative community.

While speaking with The Wrap in 2016, Cayne condemned Jenner's allegiance to the Republican Party. "We were frustrated because Caitlyn is so new at this that she doesn't realize the impact that these right-wing conservatives have towards the LGBT community..." said Cayne. The actor also criticized Jenner's critics. "For me it's alarming that all these people who were praising Caitlyn for so many months have turned on her so quickly. Give her a chance to catch up with herself and with her mouth... She's still putting a megaphone to the rest of the world and I'm a part of a show that has aired in 153 countries who are being introduced to our world, which is incredible." And while Cayne stated that Jenner wasn't a "perfect spokesperson," she believed that she was a "good person."