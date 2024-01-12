Candis Cayne Opens Up About The Real Reason She Iced Out Caitlyn Jenner
Trans actor Candis Cayne has had a change of heart about former friend Caitlyn Jenner.
Cayne and Jenner's friendship developed in 2015 while Jenner was going through her highly publicized transition, according to People. Cayne made multiple appearances on Jenner's former reality show, "I Am Cait," and the former friends even sparked romance rumors after reports of them making out swirled. However, Cayne shut down speculation of a romantic bond with the would-be Fox News contributor. "No, we're just really, we're great friends and I'm a touchy feely person so they'll be moments when I'm just like, 'Honey!' You know? That kind of thing. It's who I am," Cayne told E! News in 2016.
Cayne has since revealed to The Messenger that Jenner's conservative views destroyed their relationship. "We just don't really talk anymore," Cayne said, noting that she can't separate their friendship from Jenner's beliefs. The outlet noted Jenner's outspoken support for Donald Trump, who has a contentious history with the transgender community, according to the WBUR. Cayne attempted to help shift Jenner's views from right to left wing, but was unsuccessful. Later in the interview, Cayne referred to Jenner as "a cult member, a Fox News cult member." And while Cayne did reminisce about the previous fun they had together, she's put a pin in their relationship for good.
Candis Cayne has spoken out about Caitlyn Jenner in the past
Candis Cayne was just as vocal about Caitlyn Jenner's political views during their friendship, although she seemed more understanding of their differences at the time. During a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cayne addressed the backlash over Jenner's admission that she once was opposed to gay marriage. "She has come from a place that didn't want to talk about her own gender for so many years..." said Cayne. "So, she's discovering through her own transition what her life really entails." However, Cayne seemed confident that Jenner would come around. Cayne was also hopeful that Jenner's conservative background could help shift the beliefs within the conservative community.
While speaking with The Wrap in 2016, Cayne condemned Jenner's allegiance to the Republican Party. "We were frustrated because Caitlyn is so new at this that she doesn't realize the impact that these right-wing conservatives have towards the LGBT community..." said Cayne. The actor also criticized Jenner's critics. "For me it's alarming that all these people who were praising Caitlyn for so many months have turned on her so quickly. Give her a chance to catch up with herself and with her mouth... She's still putting a megaphone to the rest of the world and I'm a part of a show that has aired in 153 countries who are being introduced to our world, which is incredible." And while Cayne stated that Jenner wasn't a "perfect spokesperson," she believed that she was a "good person."
Caitlyn Jenner's take on Candis Cayne's comments
Caitlyn Jenner didn't respond directly to Candis Cayne's comments, but Jenner's team made sure to defend her role at Fox News in a statement to Page Six. "Caitlyn is proud of her ongoing contract as a Fox News contributor — the only network to employ an openly trans contributor," Jenner's spokesperson wrote in the statement. "She reaches the largest cable news audience, bringing a level headed perspective, on protecting women's sports," they continued. In the past, however, Jenner has faced her criticism head on.
During an October 2023 interview with Newsweek, Jenner responded to trans journalist Zoey Tur's commentary in the "House of Kardashian" documentary, where she criticized Jenner's lack of positive social impact on the transgender community. "First of all, I have never met that person. I have no idea who that person is. I have never met him [her]..." Jenner, who misgendered Tur, said. She continued, "I honestly wish the show had not shown that because it does not represent me and the person that I am but you know, when you're in the media, you kind of get used to dealing with those types of things."