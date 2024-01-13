The Big Rule In Luke Macfarlane's Hallmark Contracts
Love it or hate it, the Hallmark Channel is a veritable cash cow. The network's sweet if sometimes cheesy films continue to find huge audiences and pull in massive ratings. Their holiday rom-coms are especially successful. In 2023, for example, Lacey Chabert's "A Merry Scottish Christmas" attracted 3.33 million viewers on premiere night, meaning it outperformed every single news program on cable TV that week. Those impressive viewership numbers have, in turn, translated into big paydays for Hallmark, and for its best-known stars. In fact, you may be surprised to learn that many of its actors are bringing in millions.
This includes Luke Macfarlane who is one of the richest Hallmark stars with an estimated net worth of $2 million. Interestingly, because Hallmark flicks are considered low budget — they typically cost under $2 million to make — the SAG-mandated rate on them was just $781 per day or $2,710 per week as of 2024. Seeing as these movies are also usually shot in just 14 days that would mean a payout of just under $11,000.
However, when you add in residuals, side hustles, and the fact that many actors produce their films too, it becomes a seriously lucrative gig. Indeed, as Macfarlane revealed in December 2023, there's plenty of money to be made from a solid Hallmark deal — even if it comes with strict rules. When Macfarlane is under contract with them, he can't take on any other Christmas movies, nor can he work for a competing network.
Luke Macfarlane's strict rules at Hallmark
When Luke Macfarlane stopped by the "Tosh Show," in December 2023, he and host Daniel Tosh discussed all things Hallmark. Since the actor's 2014 debut in "The Memory Book," Macfarlane has appeared in 16 films and counting (mostly rom-coms and a couple of mysteries). And, as he told Tosh, it's worthwhile to be loyal to the network. Asked if Hallmark pays well, Macfarlane nodded coyly and smiled before revealing that his rate actually goes up with each movie. What's more, as the actor explained, "If you end up doing one of the ones that kind of hits and is popular, it gets aired more and more, so you eventually get residuals."
However, it can also be limiting. Delving into how his contracts work, Macfarlane noted, "I'm gonna commit to five Christmas movies or five movies, but I can't work for any other network — and they name all the other networks — and they can't be holiday-related movies." Even so, he's been able to work around his ironclad deals and branch out.
In 2022, Macfarlane starred in his first big screen project, "Bros," and he's also dabbled in other TV gigs. In 2023, he was cast in the Apple TV+ series "Platonic" (Macfarlane turned down a part in the "Barbie" movie for it) and before that, he did a holiday rom-com for Netflix, 2021's "Single All the Way." It paid less than Hallmark and Macfarlane was only allowed to do it "because I was outside of my deal with them."
Luke Macfarlane's relationship with Hallmark
He may have quickly become a staple on the network, but as the actor began taking on new projects, fans wondered if Luke Macfarlane had left Hallmark. Indeed, while promoting "Bros," he sure made it sound like he was ready to part ways. At first, Macfarlane praised Hallmark, confirming with People that they were supportive of the film. The actor gushed, "They gave me, an openly gay actor, an opportunity to star as always a straight dude so that was really cool of them." But, at the same time, he seemed to be growing tired of the repetitiveness.
Macfarlane even informed the Los Angeles Times that 2022's "A Magical Christmas Village" was likely going to be his last movie with the feelgood network. "They've been very good to me, but I think I've told my story for now with those folks," he mused, joking, "I mean, how many firefighters can I play?" Ultimately, though, that didn't turn out to be the case. We don't know if his decision was influenced by "Bros" seriously underperforming at the box office, but in July 2023, Macfarlane was back at Hallmark in "Catch Me If You Claus."
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he praised them again, asserting, "Hallmark is absolutely making efforts to create queer content, and I applaud them for that." The actor also made a point of acknowledging how lucky he was to be working for them when he quipped to the Times, "The fact is, I don't think studio executives are saying, 'Get me the gay guy from 'Brothers and Sisters' who does all those Hallmark films.'"