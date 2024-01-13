The Big Rule In Luke Macfarlane's Hallmark Contracts

Love it or hate it, the Hallmark Channel is a veritable cash cow. The network's sweet if sometimes cheesy films continue to find huge audiences and pull in massive ratings. Their holiday rom-coms are especially successful. In 2023, for example, Lacey Chabert's "A Merry Scottish Christmas" attracted 3.33 million viewers on premiere night, meaning it outperformed every single news program on cable TV that week. Those impressive viewership numbers have, in turn, translated into big paydays for Hallmark, and for its best-known stars. In fact, you may be surprised to learn that many of its actors are bringing in millions.

This includes Luke Macfarlane who is one of the richest Hallmark stars with an estimated net worth of $2 million. Interestingly, because Hallmark flicks are considered low budget — they typically cost under $2 million to make — the SAG-mandated rate on them was just $781 per day or $2,710 per week as of 2024. Seeing as these movies are also usually shot in just 14 days that would mean a payout of just under $11,000.

However, when you add in residuals, side hustles, and the fact that many actors produce their films too, it becomes a seriously lucrative gig. Indeed, as Macfarlane revealed in December 2023, there's plenty of money to be made from a solid Hallmark deal — even if it comes with strict rules. When Macfarlane is under contract with them, he can't take on any other Christmas movies, nor can he work for a competing network.