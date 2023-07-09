Why Luke Macfarlane Turned Down An Offer To Star In The Barbie Movie

It seems like pretty much everywhere you turn right now, someone's talking about the "Barbie" movie. The much-anticipated movie has quite the star-studded cast, with Margot Robbie taking on the role of the iconic fashion doll and Ryan Gosling playing her notorious boyfriend, Ken. She's Barbie. He's just Ken, guys. But they're not the only familiar faces who are popping up for the pink party. Among the other big names? Former "Ugly Betty" star America Ferrera, "Saturday Night Live" legend Kate McKinnon, "Insecure" superstar Issa Rae, "Matilda" actor Rhea Perlman, and "Elf" himself, Will Ferrell.

But it turns out we almost added a Hallmark star to that impressive roster in the form of none other than Luke Macfarlane. You probably know Macfarlane from the likes of his many Hallmark movies including "A Magical Christmas Village," "Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen," and "Take a Shot at Love," his leading role in the Hollywood comedy "Bros," or his roles on television's "Brothers & Sisters" and "Supergirl." "Barbie" was almost added to that résumé, as Macfarlane was not only offered a role in the movie of the moment, but he actually landed it too. Only, he chose to turn it down. And this is why.