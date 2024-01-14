The Selena Gomez And Kylie Jenner Golden Globes Rumors Explained

If there is one thing that can be expected from an award show, besides big stars and, of course, trophies, it's drama. There's the slapgate between Chris Rock and Will Smith that happened at the 2022 Oscars or the infamous 2009 VMAs when Kanye West stormed the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech. Now, the 2024 Golden Globes brought us a new set of drama between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner made a surprise appearance at the award show, and she wasn't alone. The makeup mogul has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet and has been keeping their relationship more lowkey. But at the Golden Globes, Jenner was at Chalamet's side as he was nominated for "Willy Wonka." An insider revealed to People, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other." The star-studded couple weren't the only A-Listers in the room, although they made it seem that way by how much PDA they were showing.

Chalamet's former co-star and good friend, Gomez, also attended the event. The "Only Murders in the Building" actor was nominated for Best Television Female Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series, per E! News. But it wasn't Chalamet and Gomez's nominations that had everyone talking. Instead, rumors took over the internet in a frenzy as many speculated that Gomez was gossiping about Jenner to her BFF, Taylor Swift, during the ceremony.