The Selena Gomez And Kylie Jenner Golden Globes Rumors Explained
If there is one thing that can be expected from an award show, besides big stars and, of course, trophies, it's drama. There's the slapgate between Chris Rock and Will Smith that happened at the 2022 Oscars or the infamous 2009 VMAs when Kanye West stormed the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech. Now, the 2024 Golden Globes brought us a new set of drama between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.
Jenner made a surprise appearance at the award show, and she wasn't alone. The makeup mogul has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet and has been keeping their relationship more lowkey. But at the Golden Globes, Jenner was at Chalamet's side as he was nominated for "Willy Wonka." An insider revealed to People, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other." The star-studded couple weren't the only A-Listers in the room, although they made it seem that way by how much PDA they were showing.
Chalamet's former co-star and good friend, Gomez, also attended the event. The "Only Murders in the Building" actor was nominated for Best Television Female Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series, per E! News. But it wasn't Chalamet and Gomez's nominations that had everyone talking. Instead, rumors took over the internet in a frenzy as many speculated that Gomez was gossiping about Jenner to her BFF, Taylor Swift, during the ceremony.
Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner?
It's always the behind-the-scenes of an award show that spills the tea, and a video began circulating the internet of Selena Gomez whispering something in Taylor Swift's ear at the Golden Globes before the "Karma" singer's jaw dropped to the floor. But what was Gomez telling Swift? That's the million-dollar question, and fans thought they had it figured out.
One fan theory speculated that Gomez was talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Fans looped the video multiple times and what they came up with was that Jenner refused for the "Single Soon" singer to take a photo with Chalamet. According to one X user, formerly known as Twitter, the conversation went down like this: Gomez told Swift, "I asked for a picture with him and she (Kylie Jenner) said no." Kelieigh Sperry, who was also in the conversation, seemed to question who Gomez was talking about and audibly said, "Timothée," to which the singer nodded yes. This fan theory went viral, and many people believed it, not just because of the video but because Jenner and Gomez have had beef in the past.
In 2023, rumors circulated that Jenner and Hailey Bieber poked fun at Gomez online after she overlaminated her eyebrows, per Page Six. "The Kardashians" star denied the gossip, and Gomez agreed it was all good between them. However, this didn't stop people from thinking that the two may not get along, and the Golden Globes only brought this tension back to light.
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet deny the Golden Globes rumors
The reported drama between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes ran wild for days but has since been debunked. TMZ caught Timothée Chalamet having a lowkey night out in Los Angeles a couple of days after the award show and hounded the "Willy Wonka" actor to address the rumored tension between Gomez and Jenner. Chalamet did his best to try and avoid talking about what went down at the Golden Globes but eventually broke. When asked whether the two women were feuding, he responded, "No...They're good." The "Call Me By Your Name" actor didn't elaborate, but Gomez has since confirmed that she wasn't talking about Jenner or Chalamet.
E! News posted an Instagram photo about the reported gossip and whether Gomez was actually talking about Jenner and Chalamet. The "Lose You to Love Me Singer" clarified what really went down in the comments. Gomez said, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business." Just a day before her comment on the situation, a source close to Gomez had revealed to People that "she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie." The actor reportedly didn't even run into the couple that night at all. So, it looks like the rumors of a feud at the Golden Globes can finally be put to rest.