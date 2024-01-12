The Real Meaning Behind Yes, And? By Ariana Grande

While listening to Ariana Grande's brand new single, "yes, and?" it becomes glaringly apparent that this is an "I am who I am, and I don't care if you like it or not" anthem. "Now I'm so done with caring, what you think, no I won't hide, underneath your own projections, or change my most authentic life," Grande croons over a catchy tune. "Don't comment on my body, do not reply, your business is yours and mine is mine, why do you care so much whose d*** I ride, why?" (Again, NSFW!)

However, many fans believe this is a specific rebuttal to all of the people who have cast her out as a homewrecker following her ongoing romance with "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater. "Not Ariana Grande sayin lemme wreck homes and ride in peace. SHE GAGGED THE WHOLE WORLD," one Twitter user penned. Meanwhile, another user tweeted, "Ariana Grande clocked y'all."

As you may recall, Grande and Slater's romance has been steeped in controversy since the very beginning, as many have speculated that Grande (fresh off her split from former hubby Dalton Gomez) and Slater entered their romance before Slater and his wife, Lilly Jay, who also happens to be the mother of his only son, had called it quits. Even Jay took Grande to task during an interview with Page Six. "[Ariana's] the story, really. Not a girl's girl," she stated merely one day after Slater had filed for divorce. "My family is just collateral damage." Yikes!