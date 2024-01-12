The Real Meaning Behind Yes, And? By Ariana Grande
Thank u, next. Triple-threat singer, songwriter, and actor Ariana Grande sent tongues wagging on January 12 with the release of her brand new, explicit (like, really NSFW), house beat, "Vogue"-esque single, "yes, and?" But aside from teasing the song's arrival on Instagram with a simple caption that read "yes, and? ♡ 1.12" on January 7, and then sharing another Instagram post on the release date wherein she penned, "yes, and? ♡ out now," she's been mum about the more profound symbolism of the song and what the lyrics really mean to her.
Fortunately, all of Grande's devoted fans are quick on their feet and have already dissected the song from top to bottom, disseminating each and every lyric from the three-minute and 34-second single. And you better believe they are ready to spill the tea and wax poetic on what they believe the real meaning behind Grande's "yes, and?" is. Arianators, mount up.
Fans think 'yes, and?' is a rebuttal
While listening to Ariana Grande's brand new single, "yes, and?" it becomes glaringly apparent that this is an "I am who I am, and I don't care if you like it or not" anthem. "Now I'm so done with caring, what you think, no I won't hide, underneath your own projections, or change my most authentic life," Grande croons over a catchy tune. "Don't comment on my body, do not reply, your business is yours and mine is mine, why do you care so much whose d*** I ride, why?" (Again, NSFW!)
However, many fans believe this is a specific rebuttal to all of the people who have cast her out as a homewrecker following her ongoing romance with "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater. "Not Ariana Grande sayin lemme wreck homes and ride in peace. SHE GAGGED THE WHOLE WORLD," one Twitter user penned. Meanwhile, another user tweeted, "Ariana Grande clocked y'all."
As you may recall, Grande and Slater's romance has been steeped in controversy since the very beginning, as many have speculated that Grande (fresh off her split from former hubby Dalton Gomez) and Slater entered their romance before Slater and his wife, Lilly Jay, who also happens to be the mother of his only son, had called it quits. Even Jay took Grande to task during an interview with Page Six. "[Ariana's] the story, really. Not a girl's girl," she stated merely one day after Slater had filed for divorce. "My family is just collateral damage." Yikes!
Fans believe 'yes, and? is meant to inspire others
Still, other fans believe Ariana Grande's new single "yes, and?" is a song designed to inspire others to live the life they choose for themselves unapologetically. During one portion of the song, Grande sings, "And if you find yourself in a dark situation, just turn on the light and be like 'yes, and?,' say that s*** with your chest, and be your own f***in' best friend."
"'yes, and?' is not just a song. it is a mentality, an energy shift, a change in confidence, a feeling, a lifestyle, a movement. ariana grande started it," one ardent Arianator tweeted about what she believes to be the track's real meaning.
As for Grande, she's always been a proponent of staying true to one's self. "You should feel grateful and happy that you're healthy, you're alive, and that you are loved. Whatever weight you are, whatever situation you're in, whether you have a breakout, whatever it is — you are loved," she told Allure back in 2017. "I'm a huge advocate of self-expression, being yourself, and encouraging people to embrace who they are and the things that make them beautiful," she later added.