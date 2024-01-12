Kyle Richards Reveals Her Regrets About Morgan Wade Amid Romance Rumors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kyle Richards' friendship with Morgan Wade has been making headlines lately, and the reality star is anything but pleased. During an Amazon Live stream, Richards opened up about her friendship with Wade, expressing regret for the overwhelming attention the country singer has been receiving. "She's an artist, you know? She just wants to make music and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her," Richards said.
And while Wade's music career puts her in the spotlight, Richards insists the country singer does not like being the subject of public scrutiny. Of course, Wade's relationship with Richards has seemingly stripped her of her privacy. For this, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star says she feels an enormous amount of guilt. "She just wants to make music and all of a sudden I had a lot of guilt, you know, that I put her in this position," Richards added.
As for the impact of Wade's newfound fame, Richards says the country singer sometimes gets anxious about all of the attention. "Seeing these headlines, and ... [being] thrust into the spotlight brought her anxiety. Like myself, she suffers from anxiety, so I felt terrible to have put her in that position," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared. Nonetheless, Richards says Wade encourages her to let go of the regret and guilt.
Morgan Wade is 'adjusting' to the RHOBH spotlight
Morgan Wade might be struggling to find her spot in Kyle Richards' life, but the country singer is allegedly easing into it. During the Amazon Live chat, Richards explained that Wade was becoming "kind of adjusted" to the attention, but added that it was still "all very new" and overwhelming. Speaking further, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star noted that she asked Wade to perform at a mental health awareness event held in honor of her late friend Lorene Shea. "She came on as a favor to me because my best friend since I [was] 7 years old passed away. She committed suicide May 1st [2022], and it was a really important event for me," Richards explained. "It was a celebration of life and I just wanted to bring more awareness and have suicide be more of an open conversation because it's such a taboo topic."
Morgan's performance at the mental health awareness event was eventually filmed by the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" production team, and ended up airing during a January 2024 episode of the show. The decision to air the performance, as Richards revealed, was made to spread suicide awareness among viewers. "I really wanted to do an important episode to honor Lorene and just to bring light to suicide and what it does to people and help people that are struggling," the reality star said.
But regardless of all of the unpleasant attention, Richards and Wade's relationship only seems to be waxing stronger.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Kyle Richards was drawn to Morgan Wade's music
In a January 2024 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Kyle Richards is seen opening up about her relationship with Morgan Wade, revealing she was drawn to the singer's music. "Initially, I was drawn to Morgan by her music," Richards shared in a confessional, per Bravo. "Morgan's lyrics really spoke to me because she was just so raw and open and honest and just putting it all out there. And I admire that in someone, especially someone who has struggled with that myself. I appreciate that quality in someone."
Richards and Wade first sparked relationship rumors in 2023 amid the reality star's split from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years. But despite getting matching tattoos and making multiple appearances on each other's social media, Richards denied romance rumors. "We are very good friends," Richards said, before clarifying that the rumors were false, per Page Six. She went on to reveal that Wade isn't the only pal with whom she shares matching tattoos. And while neither Wade nor Richards have given a further update on their relationship, they continue to spend a lot of time together, catching even more fan attention.