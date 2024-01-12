Kyle Richards Reveals Her Regrets About Morgan Wade Amid Romance Rumors

Kyle Richards' friendship with Morgan Wade has been making headlines lately, and the reality star is anything but pleased. During an Amazon Live stream, Richards opened up about her friendship with Wade, expressing regret for the overwhelming attention the country singer has been receiving. "She's an artist, you know? She just wants to make music and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her," Richards said.

And while Wade's music career puts her in the spotlight, Richards insists the country singer does not like being the subject of public scrutiny. Of course, Wade's relationship with Richards has seemingly stripped her of her privacy. For this, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star says she feels an enormous amount of guilt. "She just wants to make music and all of a sudden I had a lot of guilt, you know, that I put her in this position," Richards added.

As for the impact of Wade's newfound fame, Richards says the country singer sometimes gets anxious about all of the attention. "Seeing these headlines, and ... [being] thrust into the spotlight brought her anxiety. Like myself, she suffers from anxiety, so I felt terrible to have put her in that position," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared. Nonetheless, Richards says Wade encourages her to let go of the regret and guilt.