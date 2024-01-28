Michael Jackson's Daughter, Paris, Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

This article contains mentions of self-harm and suicide.

Paris Jackson's father, Michael Jackson, tried to shield her from the spotlight, but she couldn't remain at Neverland Ranch forever. Michael also couldn't protect her from a future navigating life as the daughter of an eccentric musician whose legacy was tarnished by a child molestation scandal.

Debbie Rowe was married to Michael when she gave birth to Paris in 1998, but two years later, she and Michael divorced and she relinquished her parental rights. The circumstances surrounding Paris' arrival into the world played out in the tabloids, as would the rest of her life. Some of Paris' most tragic moments, from her father's death to her own suicide attempts, are matters she wasn't allowed to address privately. Because her father was Black and she has light-colored skin, she's also been forced to answer questions about her parentage and race. "[Michael] would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're Black. Be proud of your roots,'" she told Rolling Stone. According to Paris, this is exactly what she's done.

Having one of the biggest pop stars in the world as a father has also given Paris a complicated relationship with fame. On "Red Table Talk," she revealed that the paparazzi have caused her to suffer from PTSD. "I experience audio [sic] hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia," she said. But she's also stepped in front of cameras willingly many times, allowing fans to witness her transformation into the gorgeous, talented woman she's become.