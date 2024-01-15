Heartbreaking Details About Tracy Wolfson

CBS Sports lead reporter Tracy Wolfson is passionate about sports. If you're thinking she was raised in a fanatical, athletic family, you'd be wrong. Wolfson told Athleisure that she was only seven or eight years old when she knew that she wanted to work in the sporting industry. However, right off the bat, the child faced some difficulty. "My parents had no idea how I came to wanting to do that. I had no brothers, my father wasn't really into sports, but I became obsessed with it and I became so intrigued with every sport out there," she revealed. "So, that's when I decided that I would do everything that I possibly could to be a reporter and to talk about sports for the rest of my life." Apparently, Wolfson had to employ her persuasive tactics early on in a bid to launch her career.

Speaking about her dad, podiatrist foot surgeon, Dr. Jeff Wolfson, it seems that he eventually came around and now sings a different tune. In 2020, she posted a Father's Day Instagram message saying, "Happy Father's Day to my biggest fan!" Yes, while Wolfson regularly delights sports fans with forthright and intriguing questions she poses to athletes, her dad is sitting on the sidelines admiring his daughter at work.

But, even though she now has the career of her dreams, it doesn't mean that Wolfson's path has been an easy one. The sportscaster has had many behind-the-scenes heartbreaking moments that she has quietly soldiered through.