What Alex Murdaugh's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Alex Murdaugh was used to the finer things in life before he was found guilty of murder. Now that the former lawyer is serving life in prison we're uncovering what Alex's time behind bars is actually like.

Alex's life was turned upside down after his wife, Margaret Murdaugh, and his youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, were shot to death on the family's property in 2021. Alex became a likely suspect in the case, and with his entire life under investigation, secrets of the Murdaugh family law office were uncovered. Documents unveiled that Alex had been involved in fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.

In July 2022, Alex was charged with the murder of Paul and Margaret. The trial kicked off in 2023, and the lawyer even took the stand in own defense. In a powerful statement, Alex said, "I did not shoot my wife or my son any time. Ever." (via NPR). But taking the stand seemed to backfire on the public figure, and the jury found him guilty of the two murders and he was sentenced to two life terms in prison. Although he is attempting to appeal, Alex will still be facing years in jail because, in November 2023, the disgraced lawyer was sentenced to an additional 27 years for his financial crimes. Alex's crimes have caused him to trade in his once cushy lifestyle for a prison cell as we dive deep into what his life behind bars has been like.