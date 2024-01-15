What Alex Murdaugh's Life In Prison Is Really Like
Alex Murdaugh was used to the finer things in life before he was found guilty of murder. Now that the former lawyer is serving life in prison we're uncovering what Alex's time behind bars is actually like.
Alex's life was turned upside down after his wife, Margaret Murdaugh, and his youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, were shot to death on the family's property in 2021. Alex became a likely suspect in the case, and with his entire life under investigation, secrets of the Murdaugh family law office were uncovered. Documents unveiled that Alex had been involved in fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion.
In July 2022, Alex was charged with the murder of Paul and Margaret. The trial kicked off in 2023, and the lawyer even took the stand in own defense. In a powerful statement, Alex said, "I did not shoot my wife or my son any time. Ever." (via NPR). But taking the stand seemed to backfire on the public figure, and the jury found him guilty of the two murders and he was sentenced to two life terms in prison. Although he is attempting to appeal, Alex will still be facing years in jail because, in November 2023, the disgraced lawyer was sentenced to an additional 27 years for his financial crimes. Alex's crimes have caused him to trade in his once cushy lifestyle for a prison cell as we dive deep into what his life behind bars has been like.
Alex Murdaugh has been treated well in prison
Following his sentencing, Alex Murdaugh was moved to a maximum-security prison in South Carolina, under protective custody. And much like his life before jail, Murdaugh seems to be running the show.
One of Murdaugh's ex-fellow inmates, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed to 11Alive News that the former lawyer was treated like royalty. He said, "You would not believe the way they treat this guy." The source revealed how Murdaugh seems to be using his high status to his benefit. They said, "[Murdaugh] gets up in the morning and plays chess for a couple hours with an inmate, then he has a guy who does his laundry. I mean, everyone caters to him." The former lawyer reportedly even trades legal advice to other inmates in exchange for something he wants. The source explained, "He does legal work for the guy who makes the wine in the dorm."
It's not just inside that Murdaugh is getting treated well. Many women have supposedly sent the public figures letters while he is in prison. Murdaugh's lawyer seemed to confirm this by reading one of the letters to Fox News (via Daily Mail). A woman named Nicolette wrote to Murdaugh, saying, "I think I love you" and "I think about you all day, every day." Although it's much different than his family home in South Carolina, prison doesn't seem too terrible for the former lawyer.
Alex Murdaugh got some technology taken away
Alex Murdaugh's time in prison has seemed like a breeze so far, but he did face one major hiccup. In August 2023, the former lawyer got some of his technology taken away. The revoke started with his tablet — and not because he was taking selfies on it. It was because his lawyer, Jim Griffin, recorded conversations of Alex sharing the journal he kept during the murder trial of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh for an upcoming Fox documentary. This breaks one of the South Carolina Department of Corrections rules that "believes that victims of a crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news." (via New York Post).
Alex's bad behavior continued just hours after he was disciplined for the tablet. The disgraced lawyer used one of his inmate's pin numbers to place a phone call. The repercussions of his behavior resulted in a 30-day loss of phone privileges and access to the canteen, which allowed him to purchase certain food.
Murdaugh has had problems with tech before. A former inmate revealed to 11Alive that the lawyer once shared his prison location online, which forced them to restrict tablet use for 21 days while they addressed security concerns. The inmates' only way of communicating with those outside the prison was by phone, which was difficult considering there were only three phones and a limited amount of time to make calls.
Alex Murdaugh doesn't want to rot in prison
Alex Murdaugh has been in some high-security prisons since his conviction. Prison is no luxury, and just like his fellow inmates, the former lawyer is living in some tight quarters. CBS News spoke with the corrections department spokesperson, Chrysti Shain, who revealed in April 2023 that Murdaugh's living quarters "consists of an 8-by-10-foot cell with a bed, toilet and sink." The lawyer's quarters were separated from the general public to provide more safety, but it seems that Murdaugh is not a fan of this measure.
Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, revealed to NewsNation that he would prefer to be with the general public. He shared, "He thinks he can be productive in the general population. He would rather take his chances on the yard than rot away in a cell, to be honest with you." If Murdaugh's sentence stands, he will be spending the rest of his life in prison, and he sees joining the general public as an opportunity to provide services to other inmates instead of just wasting his days. Griffin explained, "He wants to contribute; there are a lot of things he can do in the general population. There are programs he can assist with." Unfortunately for Murdaugh, his wish to be a part of the general public inmates has yet to become a reality.