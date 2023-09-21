Alex Murdaugh Tearfully Pleads Guilty To Big-Time Fraud
Alex Murdaugh's legal issues continue to stack up, and his latest problem involves some big-time fraud. Murdaugh has been a topic of conversation since 2021 when his family's murders gripped the nation. In June 2021, Alex's wife, Margaret Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, were found dead on the family's property, per NBC. Although Alex was the one to call 911, he quickly became a suspect in the case. Over a year after Margaret and Paul's death, the former lawyer was arrested and charged with the killings. The trial began in January 2023, and throughout it all, Alex insisted he did not kill his two family members. However, the jury felt otherwise. In March 2023, after several hours of deliberation the jury found he was guilty of the murder of Margaret and Paul.
Alex's problems didn't stop at the conviction of the murders of his wife and son. Throughout the murder investigation, the lawyer was also being investigated for various financial crimes, per CBS. Some of these crimes included fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, and so much more. Alex faced almost 100 charges concerning his financial legal issues authorities had untangled throughout the past couple of years. While his financial crimes were on the back burner during the murder case, they have now been brought to the forefront, and Alex made a shocking plea that no one saw coming.
Alex Murdaugh wanted to take some responsibility
From the beginning of Paul Murdaugh and Margaret Murdaugh's death, Alex Murdaugh has vouched for his innocence that he had nothing to do with the killings, per NBC. Even after being convicted, the former lawyer continues to plead not guilty, and while he may not take responsibility for the murder of his wife and son, he is taking responsibility in other aspects.
Alex has been charged with nearly 100 financial crimes and is pleading guilty to a handful. According to PBS, Alex pleaded guilty to "22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering." This has shocked many who believed the former lawyer would continue to plead not guilty to all the crimes brought against him, but Alex felt he needed to take some responsibility. Alex told the judge, "I want to take responsibility. I want my son to see me take responsibility. It's my hope that by taking responsibility that the people I've hurt can begin to heal." It's believed Alex is referring to his only living son, Buster Murdaugh. However, the former attorney has yet to be sentenced for these financial crimes.
Going forward, it's likely the prosecutors will request "any federal sentence Murdaugh gets run at the same time as any prison term he serves from a state court" and in turn, Alex will tell them the truth about the financial crimes being presented, per PBS. As for the rest of his charges, they have yet to be brought to court.