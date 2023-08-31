Body Language Expert Tells Us Buster Murdaugh's Stress Speaks Volumes In New Interview

Buster Murdaugh displayed some rather unsettling behavior in his new interview.

It's only been a few months since Buster — Alex Murdaugh's son — sparked a wave of interest on social media for his passive reaction to learning that his father had been found guilty of murdering his mother, Margaret Murdaugh, and his younger brother, Paul Murdaugh. According to NPR, Alex — a former personal injury attorney and patriarch of his historically troubled family — will serve two consecutive life terms for his crimes despite professing his innocence up until the 11th hour. During his sentencing, Judge Clifton Newton gave an impassioned statement about the grisliness of the Murdaugh family murders. "It's so unfortunate because you had such a lovely family of such friendly people — including you," stated Judge Newton. "And to go from that to this."

Buster exuded much cooler energy when his father was found guilty, despite essentially learning that his only immediate surviving family member would soon be shipped off to prison. According to the New York Post, Buster barely reacted to the news and silently absorbed his father's March 3 verdict.

Now, Buster has turned up in a new interview to discuss his father's sentence, and his body language has raised just as many questions.