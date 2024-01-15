Tragic Details About The Cast Of Chicago Fire

Note: The following article includes references to alcohol addiction.

Fans of "Chicago Fire" can always assure themselves that the woeful moments they witness on the show are just fictitious, but sadly, some of their favorite actors have endured real-life tragedies. On the lesser end of the tragic scale, there are cast exits, such as that of Yuri Sardarov. "At first it felt like a bit of a betrayal killing the character," Sardarov told the Chicago Tribune of his reaction to learning that Brian "Otis" Zvonecek was to meet his untimely end. He added, "It was a shock because I would be saying goodbye to people who are like my family at this point."

To create emotional moments for "Chicago Fire," the show's writers will figuratively throw fire at situations that are already heartbreaking. Case in point: when a building collapse killed heroic paramedic Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), Hawkin's girlfriend, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), was present to witness his demise. For some of the show's stars, their own tragedies have been compounded by other misfortunes. Per the Chicago Tribune, actor Jose Miñoso, who plays Joe Cruz on the show, was still mourning the loss of his mother when his sister became an early casualty of the pandemic in 2020. "Then on the heels of that came the summer of social injustice awareness," he said.

From other tragic losses to family issues, struggles with addiction, and experiences with bigotry, the "Chicago Fire" cast's truth is just as heart-rending as their fiction.