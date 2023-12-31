Blue Bloods Cast Members You Didn't Know Died

The 2010s brought a new wave of music, fashion, and a new police drama to find a place in pop culture. "Blue Bloods" premiered in 2010 and easily became a fan-favorite among viewers. Unfortunately, as the show's success continued and more seasons and episodes were released, there have been several "Blue Bloods" cast members who have passed away since the show's debut.

"Blue Bloods" brought a new type of cop show to our screens that was, funnily enough, inspired by a Norman Rockwell painting, per TV Insider. "Norman Rockwell's iconic Saturday Evening Post illustration of a big family around the Thanksgiving table motivated veteran producer Leonard Goldberg to create (with writers Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green) a different kind of procedural about a clan of cops whose relationships were as key as crime-solving," the outlet explained. Throughout the seasons, viewers have sat at the edge of their seats as they watch the Reagan family navigate their drama at work and in their family unit. "Blue Bloods" was a hit success, landing "Friday's No. 1 primetime program and No. 3 broadcast drama," per Entertainment Weekly.

The show has been on the air for more than a decade and comes to a close with its 14th season in 2024. Many memories have come from the series, but some of them are bittersweet as they are of cast members who have died. These are the beloved "Blue Bloods" actors we have lost since the show's premiere.