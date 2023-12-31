Blue Bloods Cast Members You Didn't Know Died
The 2010s brought a new wave of music, fashion, and a new police drama to find a place in pop culture. "Blue Bloods" premiered in 2010 and easily became a fan-favorite among viewers. Unfortunately, as the show's success continued and more seasons and episodes were released, there have been several "Blue Bloods" cast members who have passed away since the show's debut.
"Blue Bloods" brought a new type of cop show to our screens that was, funnily enough, inspired by a Norman Rockwell painting, per TV Insider. "Norman Rockwell's iconic Saturday Evening Post illustration of a big family around the Thanksgiving table motivated veteran producer Leonard Goldberg to create (with writers Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green) a different kind of procedural about a clan of cops whose relationships were as key as crime-solving," the outlet explained. Throughout the seasons, viewers have sat at the edge of their seats as they watch the Reagan family navigate their drama at work and in their family unit. "Blue Bloods" was a hit success, landing "Friday's No. 1 primetime program and No. 3 broadcast drama," per Entertainment Weekly.
The show has been on the air for more than a decade and comes to a close with its 14th season in 2024. Many memories have come from the series, but some of them are bittersweet as they are of cast members who have died. These are the beloved "Blue Bloods" actors we have lost since the show's premiere.
James McCaffrey
James McCaffrey sadly passed away on December 17, 2023. The actor appeared in "Blue Bloods" at the beginning of the series in a 2011 episode and toward its end during a 2022 episode. Unfortunately, in 2023, McCaffrey's representative confirmed the actor had passed away due to his multiple myeloma cancer diagnosis, per TMZ. "One of Dick Wolf's proteges (Swift Justice), McCaffrey went on to a successful 35-year career in television and film. Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles," his rep said.
Nick Cordero
Actor Nick Cordero briefly appeared in "Blue Bloods" in a three-episode arc from 2017 to 2018 as Victor Lugo, a nemesis to Donnie Wahlberg's character Danny Reagan. Besides "Blue Bloods," Cordero was also known to be a veteran of the Broadway stage, starring in musicals like "Waitress" and "Bronx Tale." Cordero had an incredible career, but unfortunately, his life was cut short. In July 2020, Cordero contracted COVID-19, and complications arose during his sickness. His wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed the tragic news on social media that he had passed away at age 41 from COVID-19 after spending 95 days in the hospital.
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett was a man of many talents and even starred as himself in a 2011 episode of "Blue Bloods." Bennett lived a life of many adventures — he acted, he was a musician, and he was loved by many. Fans were devastated to learn the "New York State of Mind" singer had passed away on July 21, 2023. His publicist confirmed to AP News that he died in his home state of New York. Bennett's team did not reveal the cause of death, but it was known that the 96-year-old musician had suffered from Alzheimer's in the years leading to his death.
Treat Williams
Treat Williams joined "Blue Bloods" in 2016 for a six-episode run as Lenny Ross, a detective in the NYPD department and a friend to Francis Reagan, who is played by Tom Selleck. Williams died tragically in June 2023 after he was struck by an oncoming vehicle while he was driving his motorcycle, per People. The incident occurred in Vermont near his home. The 71-year-old actor's "Blue Bloods" castmates were devastated by the news. "My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend," Selleck wrote, via People.
Kamar de los Reyes
Kamar de los Reyes starred in one of the early seasons of "Blue Bloods." The actor appeared in the two-part Season 3 finale as Santana, leader of the Los Lordes gang. After "Blue Bloods," De los Reyes starred in several more acting gigs, but he was most widely known for his role as Antonio Vega in the soap opera, "One Life to Live." Unfortunately, in December 2023, De los Reyes died at the age of 56 after a short battle with cancer, per People.
Peter Scolari
At 66 years old, Peter Scolari tragically passed away in October 2021 due to cancer. Scolari's manager Ellen Lubin Sanitisky confirmed the news that the actor had passed after a two-year battle with the disease, per Variety. For "Blue Bloods" fans, Scolari was known for his role as Captain Higgins in a 2020 episode of the police drama. Although his appearance was brief, Higgins became a key suspect in the episode. In addition to "Blue Bloods," Scolari was also known for his roles in the television series "Bosom Buddies," "Newhart," and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show."
Lynn Cohen
In February 2020, Lynn Cohen died at the age of 86. The actor passed away in New York, but the cause of her death was unknown, per ET. Although she had a varied and successful career, Cohen only starred in one episode of "Blue Bloods" as an elderly woman named Mrs. Costello who prompts the police to reopen an old mugging case. Hardcore fans of the police drama will probably recall Cohen's guest star episode; if not, then many may know her from playing Magda in "Sex and the City" or the "Hunger Games" franchise where she played Mags in "Catching Fire." Cohen also had several roles in various "Law & Order" franchise shows.
Ed Asner
Renowned thespian Edward "Ed" Asner, known for his work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," was acting up until his death. One of his projects included a guest appearance on "Blue Bloods," where he played Chuck Kennedy, an elderly man who was robbed and beaten. His character also mentored Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. In August 2021, Asner tragically passed away at the age of 91, per CBS. His family confirmed the news on social media, tweeting, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you."
James Rebhorn
James Rebhorn died in March 2014 at 65 in New Jersey after dealing with skin cancer. "He fought it all this time. He died Friday afternoon at his home in New Jersey, where he had been receiving hospice care for a week and a half," his agent told The Hollywood Reporter. Rebhorn had an incredible acting career that spanned decades. In 2012, he starred as Archbishop McGovern in "Blue Bloods." Besides the police drama, Rebhorn was known for his role in the television series "Homeland" and "White Collar" as well as the iconic films "My Cousin Vinny" and "Independence Day."