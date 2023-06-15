Inside Treat Williams' Amazing Life And Career

Actor Treat Williams, known for his roles on "Everwood" and "Chesapeake Shores," died at age 71 on June 12, 2023, following a motorcycle accident in Vermont. Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed the star's death to People, saying, "He was the nicest guy. He was so talented." McPherson continued, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s."

Throughout his dexterous career, Williams explored just about every genre, looking just as comfortable in comedy as he did in drama. From appearing in the Jennifer Lopez comedy "Second Act" to starring in Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in America" alongside Robert De Niro, Williams demonstrated an incredible range and an ability to shape-shift from project to project. As Dr. Andy Brown on "Everwood," the late actor found a dedicated audience who were drawn to the family drama with a huge heart. And with the Hallmark series "Chesapeake Shores," Williams found himself at the center of the family once again, drawing a passionate army of fans dubbed "Chessies."

With a career spanning nearly six decades, join us as we take a look at the amazing life and career of Treat Williams.