The Tragic Truth About Emma Stone

The following article includes references to mental health issues.

From the outside looking in, Emma Stone has lived a pretty charmed life. But alas, even one of her charming dance scenes with Ryan Gosling has a semi-tragic story behind it.

Before Stone won her Oscar for the dynamic duo's 2016 love letter to Hollywood musicals, "La La Land," she and Gosling tried to recreate Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's famous "Dirty Dancing" lift in the 2011 comedy "Crazy, Stupid, Love." On "The Graham Norton Show," Stone explained that she couldn't do it because she'd fallen from the parallel bars during gymnastics class at age 7, resulting in two broken arms. "What I didn't know was that I had an internalized phobia about being lifted six feet in the air and it all went horribly wrong," she said of her failed leap into Gosling's arms. She was so upset that she had to have a good cry afterward while watching what is apparently one of her comfort movies, the 1986 David Bowie fantasy film "Labyrinth."

Much like that "Dirty Dancing" scene, Stone's career has had its exhilarating highs. But along the way, she's had to endure many failures and fight hard to hold herself up once she got where she wanted to be. Thanks to her tenacity, we have the swoon-worthy style moments of "Cruella;" the kooky, cringe-inducing comedy of "The Curse;" and the fantastical, offbeat "Frankenstein" reimagining "Poor Things." We just wish she didn't have to suffer so much for her art.