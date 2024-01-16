Here's What Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Like In Real Life Vs Instagram
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has undergone a remarkable transformation since her 2015 arrest in connection to the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. In her mugshot, then-23-year-old Gypsy sported no makeup and a buzzcut, a hairstyle that was the result of her mother's machinations. It's believed that Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness in which a person lies about someone under their care being sick. Those with the psychological disorder will even devise ways to simulate the symptoms of medical conditions in their dependents. In a 2017 in-prison interview for "Dr. Phil," Gypsy revealed that Dee Dee was shaving her head and claiming that she had leukemia.
Gypsy spent over eight years in prison after asking her now ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to murder her mother. Upon her release, Gypsy became active on Instagram and has over 8 million followers as of this writing. "First selfie of freedom!" she captioned a December 2023 mirror selfie that appeared to be taken in a hotel room. In that photo, her hair was long and pulled back in a ponytail. She had little or no makeup on and was wearing a white-and-blue gradient sweat top with ripped sleeves. Her other Instagram photos and videos feature a mixture of casual looks and some of the glam ensembles she's worn for media appearances. Along with her social media fame, she's been an in-demand interviewee and has even been papped in NYC, where she was spied looking stylish.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was glowing on her way to The View
Ahead of her appearance on "The View," Gypsy Rose Blanchard was photographed smiling outside the studio and holding hands with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. She looked as confident and comfortable as any celeb photographed on the reg, and she was dressed like a star, too. She had on a gray sweater with jeweled detailing at the neck, black pleather shorts, sheer black tights, and faux patent leather loafers. She's already filming "Outfit of the Day" videos for the 'gram, and she revealed that everything she was wearing was from Zara.
Gypsy said that she had her makeup professionally done for "The View," which was not an option when she filmed Lifetime's "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard." In a "Get Ready with Me" video, she revealed that she had to do her own makeup for the docuseries, which was shot while she was still in prison. She also wore her beige prison uniform for her video interviews. Ahead of Gypsy's release, her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, said on the NewsNation show "Banfield" that she planned on treating Gypsy to a full-on pampering sesh after she became a free woman. "We're going to go get her pedicure, manicure, facial, haircut, colored if she wants, you know, the works," she said.
On "The View," Gypsy addressed how she felt about being an instant celeb upon stepping out of prison, saying, "I'm a private person, and I don't like the fame."
Fans think she's started overdoing it with the filters
When Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an Instagram selfie with her stepsister, Mia Blanchard, some of her followers noticed the pic was overly airbrushed. "Now Mia, why did you teach Gypsy Facetune," one person commented. "Girl no filter needed!!" another message read. But actor Teala Dunn was here for it, writing, "It's a Snapchat filter LET THE QUEEN LIVE!!!"
While Blanchard's followers seem to be enjoying her social media experimentation, she told The Mirror that she plans to use her platform for more than sharing cute selfies. "I want to make what I post and put out to the world mean something," she said. Eventually, she'd like to work as an advocate for other victims of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. As far as a career is concerned, she told GlobalNews, "I might want to do people's hair and makeup. I'm a total girly girl. I might want to do something in retail at a shop that I really like and enjoy. I also might get discounts." However, as a social media influencer who could get paid for sponsored posts, she has the potential to achieve much more than just discounts.
According to Shopify, an Instagrammer with her following could make anywhere from $10,000 to upwards of $1 million per post. As of this writing, a video of Blanchard getting highlights at a salon has garnered nearly 2 million likes, indicating significant interest in her beauty-related content.