Here's What Gypsy Rose Blanchard Looks Like In Real Life Vs Instagram

Ahead of her appearance on "The View," Gypsy Rose Blanchard was photographed smiling outside the studio and holding hands with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. She looked as confident and comfortable as any celeb photographed on the reg, and she was dressed like a star, too. She had on a gray sweater with jeweled detailing at the neck, black pleather shorts, sheer black tights, and faux patent leather loafers. She's already filming "Outfit of the Day" videos for the 'gram, and she revealed that everything she was wearing was from Zara.

Gypsy said that she had her makeup professionally done for "The View," which was not an option when she filmed Lifetime's "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard." In a "Get Ready with Me" video, she revealed that she had to do her own makeup for the docuseries, which was shot while she was still in prison. She also wore her beige prison uniform for her video interviews. Ahead of Gypsy's release, her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, said on the NewsNation show "Banfield" that she planned on treating Gypsy to a full-on pampering sesh after she became a free woman. "We're going to go get her pedicure, manicure, facial, haircut, colored if she wants, you know, the works," she said.

On "The View," Gypsy addressed how she felt about being an instant celeb upon stepping out of prison, saying, "I'm a private person, and I don't like the fame."