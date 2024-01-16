Inside Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline's Romance
Serial dater Pete Davidson — whose dating history includes some of Hollywood's most gorgeous starlets like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande — has moved on from actor Chase Sui Wonders and entered a relationship with another actor: 26-year-old Madelyn Cline. Although Davidson's romantic night with Cline happened only a few weeks after his breakup with Wonders, he and the "Outer Banks" star seem to be on amicable terms. According to ET, "Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up and both of them are focusing on themselves," said a source.
Davidson's romance with Cline kicked off in September 2023, according to Us Weekly. "Pete and Madelyn are dating," revealed a source. "They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. ... They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats." Davidson even brought Cline to celebrate his October 2023 return to "Saturday Night Live." According to People, the couple attended Davidson's "SNL" after-party in New York City. "They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves," a source said, adding that the couple was trying to keep the attention off themselves.
But judging from the building interest in their romance, they aren't doing the best job.
Pete's family approves
Recent months have brought to light several details about Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's connection. In November, Us Weekly reported that Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline were thriving in their private relationship. "Things are going really well with Madelyn and Pete, but they're trying their best to keep a low-key romance," a source told the outlet. "They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around." But the most important nugget is the fact that Davidson's family has been supportive of their romance. "Pete's mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely," added the source. "They're very happy for Pete."
Davidson's family was still in approval as of December 2023. "Pete's mom and sister completely support this relationship," revealed another insider to Us Weekly. "His sister, Casey, adores Madelyn and is closer to her than she's been to some of his other exes he's dated in the past." The insider also revealed that Davidson's family likes that Cline doesn't publicly flaunt her relationship with Davidson. "It makes them feel like the feelings they have for each other are genuine, which they really respect," they added.
Pete and Madelyn are private yet public
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline seem committed to keeping their romance as private as possible, but their approach makes it easy for their relationship to be public discussion. In recent history, the actors have had several documented public dates, which we know about thanks to a few persistent (or perhaps dedicated) paparazzi. In December 2023, the couple visited a New York eatery called Bobo's Café, according to TMZ. This marked Davidson's first public outing since unexpectedly canceling a round of his comedy shows.
A few weeks later, Cline made a surprise appearance in "Turbo Fonzarelli," Davidson's first Netflix special since 2020's "Alive From New York." As Us Weekly reported, Davidson actually included Cline in a very special way. No, Cline didn't hop on stage to help her boyfriend deliver his hilarious punchlines, but he did include a photo of her riding on a private jet during the end credits, which also featured his other loved ones. Unfortunately, that was the beginning and end of Cline's involvement. But hey, it's still a great first step!