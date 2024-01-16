Inside Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline's Romance

Serial dater Pete Davidson — whose dating history includes some of Hollywood's most gorgeous starlets like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande — has moved on from actor Chase Sui Wonders and entered a relationship with another actor: 26-year-old Madelyn Cline. Although Davidson's romantic night with Cline happened only a few weeks after his breakup with Wonders, he and the "Outer Banks" star seem to be on amicable terms. According to ET, "Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have broken up and both of them are focusing on themselves," said a source.

Davidson's romance with Cline kicked off in September 2023, according to Us Weekly. "Pete and Madelyn are dating," revealed a source. "They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. ... They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats." Davidson even brought Cline to celebrate his October 2023 return to "Saturday Night Live." According to People, the couple attended Davidson's "SNL" after-party in New York City. "They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves," a source said, adding that the couple was trying to keep the attention off themselves.

But judging from the building interest in their romance, they aren't doing the best job.