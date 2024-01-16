Whatever Happened To Criminal Minds Star Matthew Gray Gubler?
Gray Gubler spent 15 years portraying Dr. Spencer Reid on "Criminal Minds," and his career has flourished since putting his dorky, witty, yet ultra-beloved character on the shelf in 2020. Before embarking on his next chapter, Gubler took to X, formerly known as Twitter, ahead of the show's series finale to share a sweet memory with fans. "I've carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years," Gubler tweeted a photo of Reid's accessories — including his FBI badge. "After tonight [I'll] just carry them in my heart where [I] will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crime fighter could ever have."
While Gubler's heart may always hold room for "Criminal Minds," he's kept himself busy with a few fun, exciting endeavors. Although Gray's dark comedy, "King Knight" — which shows the actor embarking on the role of a coven master — was announced by Deadline a few months before "Criminal Minds" wrapped, it wasn't released until after the show's finale. It would be over two years before the indie film landed at the Fantasia Film Festival, the same time that the trailer was released to the public. Since then, Gubler has also appeared in projects such as "Cinema Toast" and "Dollface," where he worked alongside his ex-girlfriend, Kat Dennings. However, that was only the beginning.
Gray Gubler started a production company
Gray Gubler may be best known for acting, but he's also a full-fledged creative force who's excelled in multiple artistic lanes. In addition to being an artist and director — who even directed a few episodes of "Criminal Minds" — Gubler is also the proud owner of a production company called Gublerland. A few outlets reported about Gubler's exciting career development in August 2023 after visiting an infographic on his website. "Gubler Land is a production company dedicated to honoring and expanding the timeless magic of storytelling," read a notice. "Stay tuned for more information."
So far, it's unclear what kind of projects Gubler has brewing behind the scenes, as the company's page hasn't yet been updated in several months. However, Gubler is certainly in good company, as he runs it with a fellow "Criminal Minds" alum, Colin W. Tanner. Tanner's LinkedIn lists him as Gublerland's Head of Production, a position Tanner has held since late 2019. Before gaining a senior position with Gublerland, Tanner was a production assistant for "Criminal Minds" and several other CBS properties. He also served as Gubler's assistant for nearly a year in 2019.
Gray Gubler is a children's book author
Gray Gubler has also authored two children's books. Penguin Random House released his first, "Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself," a few months before ending his run on "Criminal Minds." According to Publisher's Weekly, Gubler wrote and also illustrated the beloved New York Times bestseller himself. "I hand-made every centimeter of every page with love, including the barcodes and copyright page, and I like to think that the hard work and sincerity translates," shared Gubler during the interview. Gubler also took the marketing aspect of the book very seriously, as he wore a life-sized version of the Rumple costume during his meet-and-greets.
Gubler's follow-up book arrived four years later, in September of 2023. In an interview with LVA Connect, Gubler summarized "The Little Kid With The Big Green Hand" as a "224-page reminder of the love that exists in everyone and everything." He continued, "It's about two unlikely friends that come together and see the world in a beautiful way." Gubler also immersed himself in the book's marketing efforts by going on a multi-city book tour that included a stop at his childhood library to visit his childhood librarian, Mrs. Drake. According to Publisher's Weekly, Gubler even FaceTimed Mrs. Drake while presenting at the 2023 U.S. Book Show. Gubler also shared hilarious commentary about "The Little Kid With The Big Green Hand," saying, "I poured my heart, soul, and my hairline into it."