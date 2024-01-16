Whatever Happened To Criminal Minds Star Matthew Gray Gubler?

Gray Gubler spent 15 years portraying Dr. Spencer Reid on "Criminal Minds," and his career has flourished since putting his dorky, witty, yet ultra-beloved character on the shelf in 2020. Before embarking on his next chapter, Gubler took to X, formerly known as Twitter, ahead of the show's series finale to share a sweet memory with fans. "I've carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years," Gubler tweeted a photo of Reid's accessories — including his FBI badge. "After tonight [I'll] just carry them in my heart where [I] will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crime fighter could ever have."

While Gubler's heart may always hold room for "Criminal Minds," he's kept himself busy with a few fun, exciting endeavors. Although Gray's dark comedy, "King Knight" — which shows the actor embarking on the role of a coven master — was announced by Deadline a few months before "Criminal Minds" wrapped, it wasn't released until after the show's finale. It would be over two years before the indie film landed at the Fantasia Film Festival, the same time that the trailer was released to the public. Since then, Gubler has also appeared in projects such as "Cinema Toast" and "Dollface," where he worked alongside his ex-girlfriend, Kat Dennings. However, that was only the beginning.