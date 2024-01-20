Where Is American Idol's Bo Bice Now?
Bo Bice claimed his spot in television history when he beat out all the competition, save winner Carrie Underwood, on Season 4 of "American Idol." After the ending of the show, the Alabama-born singer immediately dropped his one-hit wonder, "Inside Your Heaven," in June 2005 and it slapped. In fact, the song debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it peaked. Bice's album, "The Real Thing," would enjoy similar success. And Bice wasn't complaining about losing out to the most successful "American Idol" of all time, telling Rolling Stone (via Today), "The label 'American Idol' was not for me. I'm not a pop person. It would have been harder to play my kind of music if I had won."
And after starting his label — Sugar Money Records —and performing with his own band, Bice went quiet. The rocker told British radio station Cross Rhythms that he has never really left the industry. He said, "I don't think you ever really retire from things. I've kept doing what I love. I had three albums out before my first project after American Idol. Nobody knew about them. My first album after 'American Idol' was a gold record and had some accolades. I enjoyed that. The other albums after that I changed to a different era." While he hasn't enjoyed a career in the spotlight as some other "Idol" alumni, Bice's journey has been unique and unashamedly him.
Bo Bice believes in hard work
Harold Elwin "Bo" Bice has released five albums since his stint on "American Idol" — "The Real Thing," "See The Light," "3," "New Soul Revival," and "Kingdom Within" — and effortlessly blends rock, country, blues, and gospel. But, Bice was never a one-trick pony and would eventually go on to express his talent in a myriad of ways. As he explained to CBS News in 2006, "I was never the guy that sat back and waited for things to happen ... It doesn't stop once you get your face on TV; that's the beginning of the hard work."
Bice talked to Upside Adelaide, sharing that 2011, the year after he dropped his album "3," was a pivotal year for him. "I decided to make some changes ... [I] started to dedicate myself a lot more to thinking about who I am as a person." After taking some time away from the studio, Bice then fronted the legendary classic jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears and toured the world with them between 2013 and 2018. Even though his time with them ended, he once told The Music that he would not have any regrets about his stint with the group. He then joined other artists in 2022 and performed during the opening ceremony of the World Games. Bice switched it up again in 2023 when he starred in "Rock of Ages." He told Broadway World, "Stepping into a theatre role is exciting and something I've always wanted to pursue."
Bo Bice says parenthood trumps personal gratification
Bo Bice regards himself as a family man. In an interview with Upside Adelaide, he shared that his priorities shifted after 2011. He said, "I'm a dad and husband first, and I pretend to be a rock star on the weekends." Bice married Caroline Fisher Bice, who is an elementary school teacher, shortly after "American Idol" Season 4 in 2005. The couple has four children together — Aidan Michael, Caleb James, Ean Jacob, and Merrin Elizabeth. In 2019, Bice took to Instagram on his son's birthday, explaining why he chose to step away from the spotlight. "I missed many of the important moments of Aidan and Caleb's early childhood because I was touring non-stop, I don't miss those special moments anymore. Parental priorities trump personal gratification now-a-days around here."
In 2021, Bice told Cross Rhythms that he had no desire for the former pace of his life when he was touring with a band. He told them, "Semi-retirement for me has also been my wife and four children. Family became more of a priority. The road became less of a priority. I was on the road with Blood, Sweat & Tears for five years. When they decided to go a separate way I decided, instead of just cranking up the old Bo Bice tractor again, to find more family time and also enjoy the projects I've been blessed to work on." It sounds as if the "American Idol" alum has found his sweet spot.