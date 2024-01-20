Where Is American Idol's Bo Bice Now?

Bo Bice claimed his spot in television history when he beat out all the competition, save winner Carrie Underwood, on Season 4 of "American Idol." After the ending of the show, the Alabama-born singer immediately dropped his one-hit wonder, "Inside Your Heaven," in June 2005 and it slapped. In fact, the song debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it peaked. Bice's album, "The Real Thing," would enjoy similar success. And Bice wasn't complaining about losing out to the most successful "American Idol" of all time, telling Rolling Stone (via Today), "The label 'American Idol' was not for me. I'm not a pop person. It would have been harder to play my kind of music if I had won."

And after starting his label — Sugar Money Records —and performing with his own band, Bice went quiet. The rocker told British radio station Cross Rhythms that he has never really left the industry. He said, "I don't think you ever really retire from things. I've kept doing what I love. I had three albums out before my first project after American Idol. Nobody knew about them. My first album after 'American Idol' was a gold record and had some accolades. I enjoyed that. The other albums after that I changed to a different era." While he hasn't enjoyed a career in the spotlight as some other "Idol" alumni, Bice's journey has been unique and unashamedly him.