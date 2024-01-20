The Reason Brooke Shields Calls Bradley Cooper Her 'Guardian Angel'

Brooke Shields revealed to Glamour in 2023 that she had a grand mal seizure after ingesting too much water and accidentally depleting her sodium levels. Upon regaining consciousness, Shields learned that Bradley Cooper, whom her assistant called after failing to reach her husband, had been waiting with her for medical attention to arrive. "I couldn't really get any words out. But I thought to myself, 'This is what death must be like.' You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,' and he's holding my hand," Shields continued. "And I'm looking at my hand, I'm looking at Bradley Cooper's hand in my hand, and I'm like, "This is odd and surreal," she added.

Shields also shared her story with ET, revealing that she thought she was done for. "I'm okay but when I woke up in the ambulance and it was Bradley Cooper, I thought maybe I had died," Shields revealed. "I was very lucky — my husband [Chris Henchy] wasn't there ... and he [Cooper] was called and he was near," Shields added. Unfortunately, it took a moment for Shields to realize what truly happened. "I even thought about it and I was like, 'I didn't make it, did I?'" Shields continued. "But it's okay. It's alright." In November, Shields dubbed Cooper as her guardian angel during an appearance at the Gotham Awards, per Just Jared. Well, that certainly sounds like a fitting title.