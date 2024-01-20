The Reason Brooke Shields Calls Bradley Cooper Her 'Guardian Angel'
Brooke Shields' old friend, Bradley Cooper, earned the nickname "guardian angel" after going above and beyond to assist her through a life-threatening medical event. However, their relationship started way before the terrifying event took place. Shields and Cooper started off as co-stars in 2008's "The Midnight Meat Train," where Cooper starred as a photographer inspired by the deeds of a serial killer, according to IMDb. And though there are quite a few stars who can't stand Cooper, Shields obviously feels otherwise, as she and Cooper developed a close, personal friendship which has survived for over 15 years.
In October 2022, for example, Shields and Cooper enjoyed a lunch with their respective families, according to the Daily Mail. Shields, her husband, and two daughters, along with Cooper and his young daughter, were present during the outing. The entire group dined in the afternoon at a New York City spot called Cafe Cluny. Shields also recently supported Cooper's charitable endeavor when he and pizzeria owner, Danny DiGiampietro created a pop-up food truck meant to help fund a New York-based food initiative, per Extra. Shields was one of the many people who came out to support the event.
Previously, Cooper also once helped save Shields' life.
Bradley Cooper rode in an ambulance with Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields revealed to Glamour in 2023 that she had a grand mal seizure after ingesting too much water and accidentally depleting her sodium levels. Upon regaining consciousness, Shields learned that Bradley Cooper, whom her assistant called after failing to reach her husband, had been waiting with her for medical attention to arrive. "I couldn't really get any words out. But I thought to myself, 'This is what death must be like.' You wake up and Bradley Cooper's going, 'I'm going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,' and he's holding my hand," Shields continued. "And I'm looking at my hand, I'm looking at Bradley Cooper's hand in my hand, and I'm like, "This is odd and surreal," she added.
Shields also shared her story with ET, revealing that she thought she was done for. "I'm okay but when I woke up in the ambulance and it was Bradley Cooper, I thought maybe I had died," Shields revealed. "I was very lucky — my husband [Chris Henchy] wasn't there ... and he [Cooper] was called and he was near," Shields added. Unfortunately, it took a moment for Shields to realize what truly happened. "I even thought about it and I was like, 'I didn't make it, did I?'" Shields continued. "But it's okay. It's alright." In November, Shields dubbed Cooper as her guardian angel during an appearance at the Gotham Awards, per Just Jared. Well, that certainly sounds like a fitting title.
How Bradley Cooper responded
Bradley Cooper has also spoken about helping Brooke Shields through her seizure. While promoting the release of his romantic drama, "Maestro" with Extra, Cooper addressed Shields' complimentary comments. "I was happy to be in the right place at the right time," Cooper responded to the interviewer, who inquired about the moment. Heroic and humble! Although Cooper didn't seem to want any praise for his show of friendship, it's not as though it's a foreign concept for him. Shields isn't the only celebrity who has thanked Cooper for supporting them through a difficult time.
As Fox News reported, Brad Pitt also once publicly thanked Cooper for helping him give up alcohol. "Thank you, Bradley," Pitt said after winning an award from the National Board of Review in 2017 (via Fox News). "Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. He's a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since. I love you. Thank you." The outlet also noted Ben Affleck's past praise of Cooper, who also worked hard to help him get sober.