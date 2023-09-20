Tragic Details About Brooke Shields

The following article includes mentions of alcoholism, abuse, sexual assault, mental health struggles, and suicide.

Brooke Shields has been famous for her entire life — literally, since she appeared in her first advertisement, for Ivory soap, at 11 months old — and has somehow managed to keep a good head on her shoulders. This is all the more impressive considering her primary guardian was a controlling stage mother with a severe struggle with alcoholism. From an extremely young age, Shields also had to deal with a near-constant focus on her looks and invasive media interviews that included questions that would never fly today. All of this — which is the subject of the 2023 documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" — meant that Shields was forced to grow up far too early.

Shields' origins read much like a Nicholas Sparks novel. Her working-class mother got pregnant at age 30, and her 23-year-old father's wealthy parents offered her mom money in exchange for terminating the pregnancy. Shield's mother agreed but went back on her promise, and so the star's parents married five months before her 1965 birth. They divorced months later, which set the stage for Shields and her mother to develop a co-dependent relationship, where the personal and professional could not be separated.

This celeb has tackled many areas of show business throughout her career — modeling, commercials, film, TV, theater, books — and she has reinvented herself on numerous occasions. There is no denying she is an icon (her eyebrows alone are legendary!), but the road has clearly not always been easy. Here are some tragic details about Brooke Shields.