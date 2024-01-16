The Heartbreaking Reason Elton John Missed Celebrating His EGOT Win At The 2024 Emmys
There are few musicians in the world who achieve the kind of fame and adoration that Sir Elton John has. He wowed audiences all over the world as he endeavored on his final tour. John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Show" began in 2018 and ended in July 2023, per Billboard.
His final performance in the United States was on November 20, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. According to Billboard, the enchanting artist left audiences with beautiful final words as his last U.S. concert came to a close. "I wish you health and love, prosperity," he said onstage, per the outlet. "Be kind to each other, okay, and farewell."
After a half-century of touring his music, John was ready to settle into a more relaxed artistic life. Although he made it clear during his touring retirement announcement to CNN that he wasn't ready to stop making music altogether, It's only fair that John finally earned his EGOT from the filmed version of his final U.S. tour performance at Dodger Stadium. We're just especially sad that he missed his special moment at the 2023 Emmys.
Elton John was unable to attend due to surgery
At the 2023 Emmy Awards, Elton John became the 19th person to win an EGOT, per Business Insider. To become an EGOT winner, an artist must win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award — that's why so few have achieved the feat. But when Elton John's award was announced, he was nowhere to be found.
Instead, the producer of his special "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," Ben Winston, accepted the award on his behalf. He explained that John had had a knee operation and was unable to attend the ceremony, per Us Weekly.
Although he wasn't able to attend the ceremony, John issued a statement indicating his gratitude for the honor. "The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," John said of winning the Emmy and achieving EGOT status, per CNN. "Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful." He also added that he is humbled to now be a part of the petite EGOT community.