The Heartbreaking Reason Elton John Missed Celebrating His EGOT Win At The 2024 Emmys

There are few musicians in the world who achieve the kind of fame and adoration that Sir Elton John has. He wowed audiences all over the world as he endeavored on his final tour. John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Show" began in 2018 and ended in July 2023, per Billboard.

His final performance in the United States was on November 20, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. According to Billboard, the enchanting artist left audiences with beautiful final words as his last U.S. concert came to a close. "I wish you health and love, prosperity," he said onstage, per the outlet. "Be kind to each other, okay, and farewell."

After a half-century of touring his music, John was ready to settle into a more relaxed artistic life. Although he made it clear during his touring retirement announcement to CNN that he wasn't ready to stop making music altogether, It's only fair that John finally earned his EGOT from the filmed version of his final U.S. tour performance at Dodger Stadium. We're just especially sad that he missed his special moment at the 2023 Emmys.